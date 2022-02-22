Cleanroom Technology Market Size Worth $5.0 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cleanroom technology market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing compliance with stringent regulatory standards for new product approvals, technological advancements by key players to provide customized services to manufacturing companies and increase in awareness about contamination-free products coupled with growing demand in biopharmaceutical and pharma companies to develop high-quality products are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028, owing to the rapidly increasing incidence of Healthcare-acquired Infections (HAIs).

The cleanroom consumables segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to increased demand for products such as disinfectants, gloves, and wipes to combat the COVID-19 situation in medical facilities.

The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to growing advancements in pharmaceutical cleanroom technology, both in terms of technicality and regulations.

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, rapid implementation of these facilities, and increase in the number of medical/surgical procedures that require adequate standards.

Read 150-page market research report, "Cleanroom Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Equipment), By End Use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Medical Device Industry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Cleanroom Technology Market Growth & Trends

Moreover, an increase in the development of healthcare facilities and an increase in government initiatives to spread awareness are factors anticipated to drive the market. Some of the initiatives responsible for increased awareness about these technologies, such as the establishment of companies dedicated to instructing manufacturing companies about them, online magazines, and cleanroom company directories, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years. Cleanroom Academy, founded in 2008, is an example of an organization dedicated to providing related aids to manufacturing companies to optimize their work processes and training pertaining to this technology.

In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain of these consumables including gloves, apparel, wipes, and other cleaning products. This can mainly be attributed to the rapid closure of production sites in China (accounting for 9.0% of global production for disposable gloves) and Malaysia (producing 64.0% of the global volumes of disposable gloves). Thus, a 50.0% fall in the global production capacity owing to which the exceeding demand is left unmatched has impacted the market in a significant way.

Cleanroom Technology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global cleanroom technology market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Cleanroom Technology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Equipment

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC)



Cleanroom air filters



Air shower and diffuser



Laminar air flow unit



Others

Consumables

Gloves



Wipes



Disinfectants



Apparels



Cleaning Products

Cleanroom Technology End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical industry

Medical device industry

Biotechnology industry

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Cleanroom Technology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Cleanroom Technology Market

Clean Air Products

Kimberley-Clark

DuPont

Terra Universal

Labconco

Clean Room Depot

Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Private Limited

Abtech

M+W Group

