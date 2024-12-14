Cleanse, Tone, Feel Great: THREE Expands Its Premium Skincare Portfolio with Two Groundbreaking Additions to the Visage Collection

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THREE International, the leader in bioavailable wellness solutions, announced Friday the official launch of two innovative skincare products: Visage Pure Cleanse and Visage Radiant Toner. Revealed during the company's highly anticipated Global Visage Launch event in Hong Kong, the new additions join the acclaimed Visage Super Serum to establish the Visage Collection—a revolutionary skincare system designed to promote the health of the skin-brain connection.

A New Era in Skincare: Neurocosmetic Meets Quorum Sensing

THREE International today launched its innovative new Visage Pure Cleanse and Visage Radiant Toner. The products join its acclaimed Visage Super Serum, launched earlier this year, to form The Visage Collection—a take on skincare that incorporates a neurocosmetic with Quorum Sensing Technology.

The Visage Collection is the first skincare line to combine neurocosmetic and quorum sensing technologies, offering a holistic approach that supports both skin health and a positive mood state.

Visage Pure Cleanse and Visage Radiant Toner utilize Quorum Sensing Technology to help support the skin's microbiome. Quorum sensing describes the process by which the skin's natural microorganisms "communicate" with one another. Incorporating this process into these products helps enhance the skin's natural reaction to external stressors and prepares it to absorb the full benefits of the neurocosmetic serum.

The Visage Super Serum, the centerpiece of the collection, harnesses neurocosmetic science to support the skin-brain connection. By leveraging advanced ingredients—such as those found in its proprietary MIRACLE ELIXIR—it soothes the skin while supporting a positive mood state and promoting overall wellness.

Skincare Designed for Results

Visage Pure Cleanse : A gentle yet effective cleanser that removes impurities without disrupting the skin's natural barrier. Its quorum-sensing formula refreshes and helps support the microbiome, leaving skin clean and ready for optimal care.

: A gentle yet effective cleanser that removes impurities without disrupting the skin's natural barrier. Its quorum-sensing formula refreshes and helps support the microbiome, leaving skin clean and ready for optimal care. Visage Radiant Toner: Hydrates and visually refines the skin while supporting its microbiome. This toner visually minimizes the appearance of pores and provides long-lasting hydration to amplify the Super Serum's effects.

Together, the Visage Collection offers a synergistic skincare routine that cleanses, tones, and uplifts, delivering visible results and a luxurious self-care experience.

Like the company's cellular absorption supplements, these products are meticulously crafted to ensure that every ingredient is both effective and usable by the body. THREE's approach guarantees that skincare and wellness solutions truly make a difference, inside and out.

"At THREE, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what skincare can achieve," says Dr. Dan Gubler, Chief Scientific Officer of THREE International. "By combining the science of quorum sensing with neurocosmetics, the Visage Collection offers an unparalleled option that works smarter—because it works in harmony with your body. This is skincare designed to support the way you feel, your confidence, and overall wellness."

Discover the Future of Skincare

Experience the revolutionary Visage Collection and see how innovative science can pamper your skin and help you feel great. Visit THREEinternational.com to explore the collection and connect with a Brand Ambassador for personalized recommendations.

THREE ™ has redefined the science of supplementation with cutting-edge cellular absorption technology, ensuring that our products are efficient, effective, and unbeatably bioavailable. Behind our world-leading, advanced delivery products is our scientific community, a team of leaders, led by Dr. Dan Gubler , from across the medical field. Our mission is twofold: improve quality of life through holistic health education and to inform the development of world-leading advanced delivery products. THREE™ is a movement led by Daniel Picou , Founder & CEO, that is changing lives around the world by delivering healthy options to PEOPLE, greater PURPOSE through our caring community, and a dynamic PLATFORM for entrepreneurship. Learn more at: threeinternational.com .

