CleanSlate, Nationwide Opioid Addiction Care Provider Serving Ten States, Reaches Historic Milestone: Treats Over 100,000 Patients

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CleanSlate Centers, a nationwide, community-based outpatient addiction medicine provider serving ten states, has announced it has reached a historic milestone, having now treated over 100,000 patients who suffer from opioid and alcohol addiction, as well as polysubstance use disorders, along with related medical and behavioral comorbidities.

Founded in 2009 in Massachusetts in response to the growing opioid epidemic facing the United States, CleanSlate is one of the largest national medical groups that provide physician-led, office-based treatment for individuals suffering from substance use disorders.

"We're proud of this achievement in helping thousands of Americans recover from substance use disorders. However, this is only the start of reaching the millions of Americans who need accessible and affordable options for addiction treatment and mental health support in the midst of the opioid crisis," said Greg Marotta, president and chief executive officer of CleanSlate Centers. "We have to not only break down long-held stigmas around the chronic disease of addiction but also challenge the narrative that this crisis is limited to certain communities or certain parts of the country. This is a national healthcare crisis and addiction-treatment deserts remain prevalent across America. We need to facilitate greater access to low-cost, evidence-based care in every state and every community, whether it is rural, suburban or urban."

CleanSlate provides medication-assisted treatment and behavioral health therapies to those suffering from addiction with 79 locations operating throughout the states of Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. In the state of Massachusetts alone, CleanSlate has treated nearly 40,000 patients.

"I want to commend the CleanSlate team, which has now treated over 100,000 patients—an important and historic milestone in addressing our nation's opioid and addiction crises," said former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, founder of The Kennedy Forum and former member of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. "There are still so many Americans who need our help, but with innovative organizations like CleanSlate providing evidence-based treatment across the country, we are making great strides in confronting addiction and saving lives."

CleanSlate strives to meet the highest standards of care as certified by state licensing agencies and national accreditation organizations, including achieving the highest standard of accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an international accrediting body, meeting key standards as an office-based opioid treatment provider.

Over 20 million Americans suffer from a substance use disorder but only around 10% received any treatment in 2019 according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a record 93,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2020. In a time of urgency to meet our national addiction crisis, CleanSlate will continue to strive to provide life-restoring treatment for addiction to Americans who still need them most.

