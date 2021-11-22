CleanSlate Opens Location at Richmond Community Hospital

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CleanSlate Centers (CleanSlate) opens its newest location at Richmond Community Hospital, at 1510 N. 28th Street, Ste. 101, Richmond, Virginia 23223. The new center will also be hosting an Open House event for community members and medical professionals on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, where attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility.

"We're very proud to be opening our newest center in the East End and are committed to working with Richmond Community Hospital to serve the community with this new location. People need accessible and affordable options for addiction treatment and mental health support amid the opioid crisis," said Ellen Alexander, President of Operations for the Eastern Division of CleanSlate Centers. "The opening of the Richmond center marks another milestone in our goal to break down long-held stigmas around the chronic disease of addiction and to facilitate greater access to low-cost, evidence-based care in every state and every community, whether it is rural, suburban or urban."

Stephen Popovich, M.D., Medical Director of the Richmond Area, is also eager for the new opportunity to serve those afflicted with addiction in the East End, stating, "This area is among the most stigmatized regions in our city. A historical lack of treatment options for those struggling with addiction has resulted in a disproportionate amount of death, incarceration, and destruction in our community. We hope to make an impact by bringing compassionate treatment to patients and being effective partners with other providers in the area."

CleanSlate is a national, CARF-accredited medical group that provides medication-assisted, office-based treatment for those suffering from opioid and alcohol use disorders, substance use disorders, and behavioral and mental health concerns. To date, CleanSlate has treated 100,000+ patients with over 80 locations, operating throughout the U.S., including Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. CleanSlate is continuing to expand operations across new areas in the coming year to deliver these essential services to communities in need.

New location:

CleanSlate Centers

Richmond Community Hospital

1510 N. 28th Street, Suite 101

Richmond, VA 23223

For more information about this location, please visit:

https://www.cleanslatecenters.com/richmond-va

Media inquiries for CleanSlate can be made by contacting Rachel Newman at [email protected].

About CleanSlate Centers

CleanSlate is a national medical group that provides physician-led, office-based treatment for individuals suffering from opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic, CleanSlate has grown to become an industry leader in high-quality, evidence-based care, providing medication-assisted treatment and related therapies to those suffering from the chronic disease of addiction. CleanSlate's large footprint of centers is growing rapidly to meet the demand for its medical services in states struggling with the opioid crisis throughout the country. To learn more visit www.CleanSlateCenters.com .

