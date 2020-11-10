CleanSlate UV Proves 99.995% Effective Against SARS-CoV-2 on Cell Phones and Other Mobile Devices

CleanSlate UV uses UV-C light to sanitize smartphones and other handheld devices. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, CleanSlate has been focused on generating scientific evidence against SARS-CoV-2. This novel coronavirus can potentially survive on surfaces for an extended period of time unless hygiene and other preventive measures are taken.

"After months of rigorous testing, we are thrilled to prove this reduction in a simple 20 second cycle." said Taylor Mann, CEO & Co-Founder of CleanSlate UV, "We are the first mobile device sanitizer to directly prove efficacy on SARS-CoV-2. This further reinforces our company's position as the global leader in device hygiene, and speaks to our team's commitment to scientific rigor."

"This is so important because smartphone surfaces are a reservoir for pathogenic microorganisms" said Dr. Carolina Koutras, Director of Clinical Research at CleanSlate UV, "With how frequently we touch our smartphones, device hygiene becomes key to breaking the chain of infection and preventing the spread of pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2."

The testing was conducted by MRIGlobal, a leading research and development organization based in Kansas City, MO. MRIGlobal is and widely recognized for research programs in the areas of national security and defense, global health, and energy.

MRIGlobal's testing of CleanSlate UV followed the ASTM standard 1053 "Standard Practice to Assess Virucidal Activity of Chemicals Intended for Disinfection of Inanimate, Nonporous Environmental Surfaces," conforming to U.S. EPA guidelines for efficacy data required for disinfectant claims.

These results follow two recent studies released in June and October 2020, which also demonstrated the CleanSlate UV efficacy against surrogate models for SARS-CoV-2, using the human coronavirus (HCoV-229E) and MS2 bacteriophage, respectively.

The CleanSlate UV is a compact, chemical-free, touch-free device that sanitizes mobile devices using a short 20-second ultraviolet C light cycle. The CleanSlate is CE marked, hospital grade, RFID enabled and deployed in over 300 hospitals across 16 countries, as well as airports, retail stores, and the hospitality and food sectors.

