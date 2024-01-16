CleanSpace Welcomes Jenni McCarthy as VP of Business Development

ISPE Board Member, Women in Pharma Chair, and former Director of Business Development at CRB joins CleanSpace's dynamic team.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpace is a national leader in cleanroom design, manufacturing, and installation. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to producing the highest caliber cleanrooms, the company provides bespoke design-build controlled environments. Serving a diverse range of industries, CleanSpace has become synonymous with delivering controlled spaces essential for critical operations.

In a tactical move reinforcing its strategic direction, CleanSpace has welcomed Jennifer McCarthy as the new Vice President of Business Development. Jenni boasts a robust 24-year tenure in commercial construction and design, with an emphasis on the life sciences sector. A trailblazer dedicated to spearheading growth initiatives, Jenni has a particular focus on the West Coast, as well as driving national growth.

Jenni's strategic acumen and vision are perfectly in line with CleanSpace's ethos of excellence. Her role at CleanSpace extends into her active participation in the ISPE San Diego Board, and she is poised to chair Women in Pharma in 2024. A fervent proponent of diversity and inclusion, Jenni is resolute in her mission to uplift women in the pharma industry, creating an environment that nurtures their leadership skills and professional development. Her active involvement in industry organizations and leadership positions is a testament to her commitment to the growth of both CleanSpace and the larger professional community.

Glenn VandeGrift, President of CleanSpace, commented on this appointment, saying, "Jenni's addition to our team marks a significant milestone in our journey. Her expertise and visionary outlook are exactly what CleanSpace needs as we embark on new ventures and expand our horizons."

George Wiker, CEO of CleanSpace, shared his perspective: "Jenni McCarthy is a strategic powerhouse. Her vast experience and deep understanding of this dynamic industry are invaluable as we strengthen our presence nationally and explore new markets. Jenni's leadership will be instrumental in steering CleanSpace towards greater heights of innovation and success."

Brian Bennett, Vice President of Project Development at CleanSpace, also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Having Jenni on board brings a fresh and dynamic perspective to our strategies. Her approach to business development is both refreshing and aligned with our core values. I am confident that under her guidance, CleanSpace will achieve new milestones in excellence and innovation."

About CleanSpace

Headquartered in Doylestown, PA, CleanSpace is a leading national firm known for designing, manufacturing, and installing the highest quality cleanrooms. Focused on delivering meticulous, custom-fit environments, CleanSpace is the trusted partner for industries requiring controlled spaces for their critical operations.

