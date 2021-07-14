CleanSpark Announces Agreement with ESG-Focused Crypto-Miner, Coinmint

CleanSpark, Coinmint to Collaborate on Bitcoin Mining Zero-Carbon Solutions, Equipment Deployment. Tweet this

Coinmint operates the largest private digital currency data center in the world. The power is primarily derived from hydroelectric power, and, including all sources, achieves an energy mix that is 94% carbon-free. Coinmint is focused on all aspects of environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG"); in addition to operating a site powered primarily by renewable energy, Coinmint focuses on sustainability and providing jobs within their community. Additionally, CleanSpark and Coinmint intend to collaborate on further expansion of their green energy initiatives, with a goal of reaching 100% renewable power.

Coinmint CFO Michael Maloney stated, "Space and power for mining is in high demand, but we choose our partners carefully, we selected CleanSpark as a partner due to their alignment on ESG and sustainable mining practices. Coinmint is uniquely positioned in the market to offer sizable amounts of energy and superior operational excellent to cryptocurrency miners focused on green energy. We also are looking into to transforming the remaining 6% of non-renewable energy with onsite renewables and we believe CleanSpark is the right partner to help us achieve this goal. Coinmint looks forward to working with their energy professionals and proprietary energy solutions to expand our renewable energy infrastructure."

CleanSpark President and CEO Zach Bradford added, "This is a very exciting opportunity for CleanSpark. We are pleased to align ourselves with a company that has a similar ESG approach and a strong history of performance as a mining service provider. We anticipate that this agreement will enable us to expedite the time to reach 1.2 EH/s. All of our recent shipments of mining rigs have arrived as agreed under our purchase agreements. Over the course of the next three months, we plan to redirect our shipments to the Coinmint facilities to maximize the contracted 25 MW of clean power. Once we have reached full allocated capacity under the Coinmint agreement, we will then direct shipments of the new units to our Atlanta facilities."

Mr. Bradford further commented, "The 30MW energy expansion of our wholly-owned facilities is progressing and will be finalized in the coming months to bring our Atlanta facilities to 50MW of total capacity. We intend to deploy miners to utilize the total available capacity in Atlanta with the units scheduled to arrive between September 2021 and January 2022. Upon installation, CleanSpark's total deployed hashrate is expected to exceed to 2.1 EH/s. Due to the rapid exodus of Chinese miners, an industry-wide shift has taken place, and we believe that this is the perfect time to align with a partner to secure additional capacity to create flexibility and sustainability in our overall operations. This partnership is expected to provide us additional flexibility over time with a like-minded partner to continue the growth of our mining operations. We anticipate that this flexibility will allow us to continue to deploy capital on new facilities and power expansion. The CleanSpark energy team is excited by the opportunity to support Coinmint in achieving their goal of 100% carbon-free operations, an objective shared across all of our business units."

Since the acquisition of ATL Data Centers, CleanSpark has exceeded 470 PH/s in hashrate capacity, mined more than 410 Bitcoins, and is currently mining an average of more than four (4) Bitcoins per day. For more information about CleanSpark's Bitcoin operation, visit https://www.cleanblok.com/.

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at [email protected] or visiting the Company's website at www.cleanspark.com.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software, controls and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. CleanSpark has a suite of software solutions that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. CleanSpark's offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, custom hardware solutions, microgrid installation and implementation services, traditional data center services and software consulting services.

The Company and its subsidiaries also own and operate a fleet of Bitcoin miners at its facility outside of Atlanta, Georgia. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

About Coinmint

Coinmint designs, builds and manages large-scale, secure and sustainable data centers across the United States. Since 2016, these centers have focused on the production of efficient computational processing power (or hash rate) as well as the creation of digital asset infrastructure - principally in the form of Bitcoin and other leading digital currencies. In 2017, Coinmint acquired the Alcoa East Facility to supply its 435 Megawatt mining center, making it the world's largest green digital currency data processor, based on capacity. Find out more at www.coinmint.one

