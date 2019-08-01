CleanSpark Awarded Contract as System Integrator for a High-end Boutique Hotel in Costa Rica

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSK), a microgrid company with advanced engineering, software and controls for innovative distributed energy resource management systems, today announced a contract to act as project integrator for a hotel in Playa Zancudo, Costa Rica.

CleanSpark will assist in the integration of a scalable 40 kilowatt solar photovoltaic system paired with 32 kilowatt hours of battery storage. The installation of the hardware will be completed by a local contractor. The system was modeled and sized using CleanSpark's mVSO software platform and the system design and engineering was completed by CleanSpark during the second quarter of 2019. The project is expected to be commissioned in mid-September 2019.

"This contract is indicative of our growth in the region as a trusted provider of energy solutions. This system is an example of our ability to maximize microgrid benefits in multiple venues. The system was designed with economic efficiency in mind and will provide our customer with a lower cost of energy. Additionally it will provide back-up power in the case of an outage and power quality improvements to protect the Hotel's critical equipment from power surges that have caused costly damage to equipment in the past," said Anthony Vastola CleanSpark's Senior Vice President of Projects.

About CleanSpark, Inc.:

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services, and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment.

For more information on CleanSpark, please visit http://www.cleanspark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential financial impact of its new contract and the performance standards of CleanSpark's software and enterprise solutions. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the performance of CleanSpark's technology, the number of items delivered to customers and the timing of the shipments may not develop as we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact - Investor Relations:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cleanspark.com

