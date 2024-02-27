CleanSpark Exceeds 15 EH/s, Completes Acquisition of Mississippi Bitcoin Mining Data Centers

Operations have already commenced at the three facilities, with an expected hashrate of 2.4 EH/s once fully loaded with S21s

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc., America's Bitcoin Miner, today announced it has completed the acquisition of three bitcoin mining data centers in Mississippi, effective February 26. Initial operations have already begun, boosting the Company's operating hashrate to over 15 exahashes per second (EH/s).

"We are thrilled to start operating in Mississippi with our latest expansion. The teams have already racked miners, sending our fleetwide hashrate to over 15 EH/s, and we are hard at work as we sprint to add more hashrate as quickly as possible," said Zach Bradford, CEO. "Expanding into a new state is an important milestone for our company and we are looking forward to partnering with the communities we are joining. By maximizing the grid services capabilities of bitcoin miners, we aim to create jobs and foster economic growth that benefits both our new neighbors and our shareholders. Our investment in Mississippi is one more step in the direction of the shared prosperity that Bitcoin promises."

CleanSpark has a strong tradition of supporting and benefiting the neighborhoods it operates in. In nearby Georgia, it has invested over $700 million into energy infrastructure, miners, buildings, and job creation, while contributing tens of millions of dollars to communities in the form of taxes and local margins on energy bills. CleanSpark expects to bring the same level of care and attention to Mississippi that it is known for in Georgia.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner™. We own and operate data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Our infrastructure responsibly supports Bitcoin, the world's most important digital commodity and an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees and the communities we operate in. Visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: job creation, boosting economic growth in Mississippi or for the Company, the promise of shared prosperity, the Company realizing the hash rate and efficiency discussed in this press release; the risk that the electrical power available to our facilities does not increase as expected; the success of its digital currency mining activities; the volatile and unpredictable cycles in the emerging and evolving industries in which we operate; increasing difficulty rates for bitcoin mining; bitcoin halving; new or additional governmental regulation; the anticipated delivery dates of new miners; the ability to successfully deploy new miners; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; dependency on third-party power providers for expansion efforts; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Brittany Moore

702-989-7693

[email protected]

Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7692

[email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.