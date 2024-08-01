CleanSpark Executes 75 MW of Power Contracts and Completes Acquisition of Bitcoin Mining Site in Wyoming

Initial 30 MW immersion-cooled data center expected to add over 2 EH/s to Company's hashrate in 2024

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner® today announced it has executed 75 MW of power contracts and completed the acquisition of its first Bitcoin mining site in Wyoming. The first site, with a power capacity of 30 MW, is expected to add over 2 exahashes per second (EH/s) to CleanSpark's hashrate once operational.

The Cheyenne location is planned to operate as a fully immersion-cooled site, becoming the second such facility in CleanSpark's growing portfolio. Groundbreaking is planned for an immediate start with an expected operational date prior to the end of 2024. CleanSpark intends to deploy the all-new S21 immersion XPs, the most powerful and efficient generation of Bitcoin mining machines currently available. The Company is actively working to expand the available power at this site to further increase operational capacity. With the energy contracts now executed, CleanSpark is progressing on the close of the underlying real estate of a second site, which will bring an additional 45 MW online in Wyoming, expected to contribute an additional 3 EH/s to the Company's hashrate.

This is the third state in CleanSpark's owned-and-operated Bitcoin mining portfolio, now composed of twelve data centers in Georgia, three in Mississippi, one in Wyoming, and co-locations in Tennessee and New York. The Company expects to continue building upon the existing operational hashrate in Tennessee upon completion of the pending acquisition of GRIID Infrastructure.

"On the heels of the University of Wyoming announcing the launch of its Bitcoin Research Institute and Senator Lummis introducing the Boosting Innovation, Technology and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide (BITCOIN) Act, we are thrilled to expand in a state so publicly supportive of our industry. Working together with local, state and national leaders, CleanSpark plans to grow its footprint beyond Cheyenne, throughout the beautiful state of Wyoming," said Zach Bradford, CEO.

