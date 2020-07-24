CleanSpark, Inc. Announces Launch of Strategic Partnership Platform to Accelerate Growth and Release of Recent IBM Case Study

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and services company, announces the launch of its partnership program. Participating partners will have access to CleanSpark's mVSO energy project modeling software, proposal support, and co-marketing suite of services. Additionally, the Company is proud to share a recent IBM case study, available at https://ir.cleanspark.com/

CleanSpark's partnership program will provide a way for battery manufacturers, energy developers, EPC's (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Companies) and solar installers to work directly with CleanSpark and offer its software and controls as part of ongoing project proposals or as a re-seller. The program launch will feature partners including Bay Area Energy Solutions, Inc. a Northern California company that provides microgrid services to estate homes and commercial businesses including wineries, a rapidly growing market segment for distributed energy resource management systems.

In addition, the program will provide partners admittance to the new online partner portal where they will have use of CleanSpark's mVSO proposal and design software at preferred pricing for the partner's internal use. The CleanSpark partner portal will also streamline access to training, marketing materials, documents, and communication tools to help increase sales and productivity between the companies. For premier or strategic partners, CleanSpark will also provide co-marketing matched funds for online, co-branding, or joint tradeshow opportunities.

Amer Tadayon CRO of CleanSpark commented, "Making an investment in growing our partnerships is an exciting step for CleanSpark. We recognize that our company has become an integral part of educating, presenting and winning energy proposal projects. Enabling our partners to offer a more complete solution, we believe, will ultimately result in substantially more installations."

Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark said, "We are excited to announce the first formal partnership with Bay Area Energy Solutions and look forward to working with them to bring CleanSpark's unique solutions to their clients. Launching this platform represents a significant strategic milestone to increasing our reach and market share in the industry. We look forward to announcing additional strategic partnerships in the coming weeks."

Joel Ware, owner of Bay Area Energy Solutions said, "We have worked with CleanSpark on projects in the past and we were happy to hear about their new partnership program and to officially become a member. This program will give us the tools to jointly bid and promote projects easier and with additional support from the CleanSpark team."

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark's Partnership Program are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at [email protected] or by visiting the Company's website at www.cleanspark.com/partners.

Investors are encouraged to contact the Company at [email protected], or by visiting the Company's website at https://ir.cleanspark.com/

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark a software and services company which offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

About Bay Area Energy Solutions, Inc.:

Bay Area Energy Solutions, Inc. provides custom solar design and installation services for residential and commercial properties in the Greater California Bay Area. Bay Area Energy Solutions, Inc. is proud to be a certified Sunpower dealer, and a Tesla PowerWall authorized installer.

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the fitness of the product for a particular application or market, the expectations of future growth may not be realized, timing of deliveries, demand for our software products; adoption of our partnership platform; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

