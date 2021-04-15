CleanSpark Purchases 22,680 Additional Bitcoin Miners and Anticipates 3.2 EH/s Capacity After Deployment

New Bitcoin Miners Give CleanSpark 3.2 EH/s Mining Capacity Following Deployment. Tweet this

Zach Bradford, CleanSpark's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to announce that we have secured mining equipment for more than 1.1 EH/s of Bitcoin mining production capacity for deployment this summer, which is a significant milestone for the Company. Time is money in this industry, and we wanted to ensure that we have both our immediate needs covered but we also wanted to look to the future to ensure we had a reliable baseline supply of future miner deliveries secured to support our long-term growth. In addition to these orders, we will continue to source miners on a periodic basis to further increase or upgrade our total mining capacity. The miners we have secured are expected to allow us to increase our total mining capacity ten times by mid-2022. As part of our expansion plans, we are actively evaluating multiple locations for additional expansion with a focus on sites supplied by clean energy sources."

Recently, CleanSpark announced that the energy mix for its Atlanta location is 95% carbon free, sourced primarily from nuclear, hydroelectric, solar and other renewables. These emission calculations are before any of the planned solar, storage and other clean energy assets are added to the site. The Company aims to achieve carbon-neutrality from its current cryptocurrency operations in the near future.

Mr. Bradford commented, "We believe that being a good corporate citizen is imperative and will continue to focus on the Company's environmental impact at future sites. We are already mining at scale with a very small carbon footprint and expect to have approximately 45MW of 95% carbon free power dedicated to Bitcoin mining under management by summer 2021, with hopes to achieve 98% carbon free mining in the coming months."

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software, controls and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. CleanSpark has a suite of software solutions that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. CleanSpark's offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, custom hardware solutions, microgrid installation and implementation services, traditional data center services and software consulting services.

The Company and its subsidiaries also own and operate a fleet of Bitcoin miners at its facility outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

