CleanSpark Releases June 2026 Operational Update

Increases bitcoin holdings to 13,924

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) ("CleanSpark" or the "Company"), a market-leading data center developer, today released its unaudited Bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ended June 30, 2026.

"Our bitcoin mining operations continue to perform well in the face of market volatility as we continue to advance our commercialization efforts for Sandersville," said CEO and Chairman Matt Schultz. "We have made meaningful progress towards energization in Texas and look forward to further expanding our HPC campus portfolio in conjunction with monetization."

June 2026 Bitcoin Mining Highlights (Unaudited)

Production Metrics Bitcoin produced 614 Peak single day bitcoin production 22.57 Average daily bitcoin production 20.46 CY2026 bitcoin produced 3,724

Fleet Metrics Operational Hashrate1 50 EH/s Average operating hashrate 42.6 EH/s Peak efficiency of deployed fleet 16.07 J/Th Deployed fleet as of June 30 225,137

Power Portfolio Metrics GW under contract2 1.8 GW Utilized MW3 808 MW

Bitcoin Treasury Activity Total bitcoin holdings as of May 31 13,470 Bitcoin produced 614 Bitcoin sold at spot (179) Bitcoin sold pursuant to call exercises (250) Bitcoin acquired pursuant to put exercises 25 Bitcoin acquired related to delta neutral basis trade 244 Total bitcoin holdings as of June 304 13,924



Average price per bitcoin sold5 $69,056

1Operational Hashrate refers to the highest hashrate historically achieved concurrently by all installed and functional miners that were: properly racked and configured, supported by energized infrastructure, and capable of actively contributing to our mining pool or directly to the Bitcoin network. 2GW under contract includes all contracted power capacity for wholly owned or leased sites and excludes any other non-binding arrangements. 3Utilized MW represents the maximum megawatts used concurrently in support of the fleet's Operational Hashrate. 4As of June 30, 2026, CleanSpark's Bitcoin holdings were 13,924 in total, of which 1,719 was posted as collateral or as receivable and all related to derivative transactions. 5Average price calculated as net proceeds from bitcoin sold plus net premiums generated divided by total bitcoin sold.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We control a portfolio of more than 1.8 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence, and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource – compute – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: scaling towards becoming a multi-gigawatt AI and digital infrastructure platform; the success and performance of the Company's non-bitcoin data center activities and expansion into non-bitcoin infrastructure; completion of construction, regulatory approvals, and electrical power availability to achieve anticipated growth; the success and performance of the digital asset management and derivatives trading activities; the success of our digital currency mining activities; bitcoin volatility; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Harry Sudock

702-989-7693

[email protected]

Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7694

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SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.