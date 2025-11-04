CleanSpark Releases October 2025 Bitcoin Mining Update

Monthly bitcoin production of 612, contracted power grows 28%

First month of FY26 includes business evolution with key AI and HPC announcements

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner® (the "Company"), today released its unaudited Bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ended October 31, 2025.

Business evolution: Initiation of CleanSpark's AI and high-performance computing (HPC) strategy

Key leadership addition: Jeffrey Thomas, industry veteran, hired to lead AI data center development

Strategic partnership: Selected Submer as CleanSpark's first next-generation compute infrastructure partner

AI expansion: Acquired 271 acres and secured 285 MW of long-term power agreements near Houston, Texas, for a dedicated AI data center

"This is an incredibly exciting time for CleanSpark. We've laid the foundation for our next phase of growth, selected our first strategic infrastructure partner, and secured land and power contracts for a dedicated AI data center," said Matt Schultz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "These milestones show that we're not just talking about growth — we're executing it. While Bitcoin remains an integral part of our business, we're equally focused on developing large-scale data centers that will power the next generation of innovation across the digital world."

"As we continue to maximize the megawatts across our portfolio, it's essential that we operate as one integrated data center business," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, Chief Financial Officer and President. "The cash flows from our mining operations, along with the strength of our strategic treasury and the non-dilutive capital it enables, position us to invest confidently in our growing AI capabilities. Our business has been built for this moment."

October 2025 Bitcoin Mining Highlights (Unaudited)

Production Metrics Bitcoin produced 612 Peak single day bitcoin production 20.42 Average daily bitcoin production 19.75 CY2025 bitcoin produced 6,537

Fleet Metrics Operational Hashrate1 50 EH/s Average operating hashrate 46.6 EH/s Peak efficiency of deployed fleet 16.07 J/Th Deployed fleet as of October 31 240,271

Bitcoin Treasury Metrics Total bitcoin holdings as of October 312 13,033 Total bitcoin sold3 589.88 Total USD proceeds from sale of BTC3 $64,921,047 Average price per BTC sold $110,057

Power Portfolio Metrics GW under contract4 1.31 Utilized MW5 808







1Operational Hashrate refers to the highest hashrate historically achieved concurrently by all installed and functional miners that were: properly racked and configured, supported by energized infrastructure, and capable of actively contributing to our mining pool or directly to the Bitcoin network.



2As of October 31, 2025, CleanSpark's Bitcoin holdings were 13,033 in total (5,444 bitcoin of this amount was posted as collateral or as a receivable).



3Bitcoin sold is net of any bitcoin purchases.



4GW under contract includes all contracted power capacity for wholly owned or leased sites and excludes any other non-binding arrangements.



5Utilized MW represents the maximum megawatts used concurrently in support of the fleet's Operational Hashrate.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner®, is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We own a portfolio of more than 1.3 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource – compute – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world. Visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

