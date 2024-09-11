CleanSpark to Add 5 EH/s and Increase 2024 Guidance With Acquisition of Seven Additional Bitcoin Mining Facilities in Tennessee

Expected to add over 85 MW of immediately available capacity

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner® (the "Company") today announced it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire seven bitcoin mining facilities and certain associated land in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area for total cash payments of $27.5 million, or approximately $324,000 per megawatt. This acquisition builds on the Company's strategy of securing high-quality infrastructure opportunities at market-leading valuations.

The Company anticipates closing at each of the sites on or before September 25, 2024. The operating hashrate of the combined facilities is anticipated to result in 5 exahashes per second (EH/s) once the latest generation S21 pro miners are installed, increasing the Company's current hashrate by over 22 percent. The miners required for this expansion have recently arrived and will be installed promptly upon the closing of each site. The seven sites total 85 MW and range in size from 10 MW to 20 MW.

"With the energization of our Dalton 4 campus last week, we've already surpassed 23 EH/s and expect more hashrate to come online this week from the energization of 50 MW of S21 pros in Sandersville. With this additional 5 EH/s expected to begin hashing over the coming weeks, we now expect to achieve 37 EH/s before the end of 2024. As we've previously discussed, our timing of the market on mining server purchases intentionally locked in low prices so that we could take advantage of opportunities like this and immediately fill acquired data center space. The GRIID acquisition, our recent closing in Wyoming, and now this new transaction represents the continued execution of our growth strategy. Tennessee has a similar political and energy environment to Georgia, where we've deployed nearly $1B of capital and operate nearly 500 MW," said Zach Bradford, CEO. "Applying the same winning community-oriented strategy to The Volunteer State is our plan as we expand our presence in the region and continue showcasing how Bitcoin can benefit the local power grid and communities where we're located."

