CleanStart Production Containers Now Run Shell-Less and Read-Only Without Changing a Single Line of Developer Code

New clnimg-init binary automates the transition to hardened production runtimes, allowing developers to keep their existing Dockerfiles, pipelines, and workflows intact while security teams get zero-shell, read-only containers by default.

Key Highlights:

No shell access. Read-only filesystem. Reduced runtime attack surface.

No changes to Dockerfiles, pipelines, or deployment workflows.

Automated runtime hardening removes migration overhead.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanStart, a provider of verifiable and compliance-ready container images, today unveiled its shell-less and read-only container architecture for production environments, delivered through a new automated init binary that requires no changes to developer Dockerfiles, CI/CD pipelines, or deployment workflows.

Shell-less containers and read-only filesystems are widely recognized as some of the most effective runtime security controls available, eliminating the two primary mechanisms attackers use after gaining initial access to a container: shell execution and filesystem persistence. Security teams have wanted them for years. The reason most production environments still do not have them is the migration cost.

Traditional shell-less container approaches require developers to manually rewrite Dockerfile entrypoints, audit initialization scripts, remap writable paths, and retest dependent pipelines. For teams running dozens or hundreds of containerized services, this work adds up to weeks of engineering time. Time that does not produce features, does not reduce other risk, and consistently stalls security initiatives at the planning stage.

Security teams know shell-less containers are better. Developers know migration will break things. The result: hardened container architectures stay on security roadmaps while production environments stay vulnerable.

CleanStart's new clnimg-init is a statically compiled init binary that replaces traditional shell entry points during the image build process automatically, without requiring developer intervention. Applications continue running exactly as before. The Dockerfile does not change. The CI/CD pipeline does not change. The deployment process does not change. What changes is what is inside the container at runtime.

"Every security control that asks developers to change their workflow has a ceiling. The more work it creates, the less it gets adopted, and production environments stay exposed," said Nilesh Jain, CEO of CleanStart. "clnimg-init removes that ceiling. The shell is gone, the filesystem is locked, and the developer did not have to touch a thing."

The resulting production image has no shell, a read-only root filesystem, and write access restricted to memory-backed paths explicitly required by the application. clnimg-init handles signal forwarding, environment validation, and process lifecycle management, everything a shell entrypoint traditionally provided, without exposing a shell that an attacker can exploit.

"A shell-less read-only container eliminates two of the most reliable post-compromise persistence mechanisms attackers depend on," said Biswajit De, CTO of CleanStart. "The question was never whether these controls were worth having. It was whether they were worth the migration cost. clnimg-init answers that. The cost is zero."

CleanStart's shell-less architecture is designed to be invisible to developers. There are no new tools to install, no training required, and no workflow disruption. Teams adopting this architecture can expect:

Existing Dockerfiles continue to work without modification

CI/CD pipelines run without changes across build, test, and deploy stages

Registry and Helm chart configuration remains identical

Application behavior at runtime is unchanged

Debugging remains accessible through CleanSight observability tooling and Kubernetes ephemeral debug containers

Shell-less and read-only container architecture with clnimg-init is now part of the CleanStart image construction pipeline. Existing CleanStart customers can adopt hardened runtime configurations without changes to their Dockerfiles or deployment configuration. Further technical background is available in Shell-less and Read-Only Runtime Explained

About CleanStart

CleanStart provides trusted software foundations for modern infrastructure by building verifiable container images from trusted sources using reproducible, hermetic build pipelines. Founded by Nilesh Jain, Vijendra Katiyar, and Biswajit De, each with more than two decades of global cybersecurity leadership experience, CleanStart helps organizations reduce risk, secure their software supply chain, and maintain continuous trust from build to runtime across environments.

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SOURCE CleanStart