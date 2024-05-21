CleanTech Industry Pioneer Steven Berkenfeld Joins Carbon Upcycling as Chair of the Board

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc. ("Carbon Upcycling"), a decarbonization and carbon capture & utilization solution for hard-to-abate industries, announced today that Steven Berkenfeld will join the company's board as its Chair.

After retiring from a career in investment banking in 2019, Berkenfeld has since focused on working with early-stage climate tech and sustainability companies as President of Ecotopia Consulting. Currently, he serves as Chief Strategy Officer at Brightcore Energy and on multiple corporate boards, notably as Board Chair of Svante. With respect to non-profits focused on climate and the environment, he previously chaired the board of the Sierra Club Foundation and is currently on the board of The Clean Fight and Green City Force.

Berkenfeld's extensive financial experience includes senior roles at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers, where he led initiatives in environmental and social impact banking, cleantech, and private equity investing. He holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School and a B.S. from Cornell University.

"Carbon Upcycling's innovative approach to both decarbonization and carbon capture and utilization has significant potential to address the challenge of reducing carbon emissions while creating value for hard-to-abate sectors," said Berkenfeld. "I look forward to working with CEO Apoorv Sinha, his team, and the rest of the board to help bring sustainable solutions to the forefront of these foundational industries."

"Carbon Upcycling is helping heavy industry decarbonize while providing the cement industry with an important lever to improve supply chain optionality and decouple cement production from fossil fuel use," said Carbon Upcycling's Co-founder and CEO Apoorv Sinha. "As we continue to scale our technology and global footprint, we are thrilled to have Steven Berkenfeld join our board. Steven's deep expertise and dedication to fostering cleantech companies will be invaluable as we continue on our mission of becoming the most impactful CarbonTech company of this decade and beyond."

About Carbon Upcycling

Carbon Upcycling Technologies pioneers advanced materials science to optimize carbon capture, transforming CO2 into a valuable resource for heavy industry while reducing global carbon emissions. Its innovative approach converts waste carbon into a circular asset, addressing the persistent reliance on fossil fuels and promoting material resource independence. Founded at the nexus of industry, climate, and materials science, Carbon Upcycling's mission is to lead the global transition to a carbon-to-value economy through scalable mineralization technologies. With a diverse team of experts, it drives decarbonization and supply chain innovation in order to form an entirely new market around its novel process and technologies.

Learn more about Carbon Upcycling at carbonupcycling.com .

Contact:

Emily Torrans

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

212-220-6678

SOURCE Carbon Upcycling Technologies