Cleantech.org Announces 24 Semifinalists for the $100,000 GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleantech.org announced today that it has selected 24 Semifinalists for the GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge. 5 of the semi finalists will be selected to pitch in the virtual pitch event on July 21 to win the cash award of $100,000 with no strings, deliverables, or equity dilution.

"This is not like the cleantech sector was 10 years ago. Getting down to 24 was hard. Getting down to 5 finalists will be extremely challenging," said Neal Dikeman, Chairman of Cleantech.org and a partner at one of the prize sponsors, Energy Transition Ventures . "We're excited to have some great diversity across the semi-finalists, companies from across the country, and products ranging from energy software, storage, hydrogen and carbon, smart grid, and consumer products. The judges include highly experienced investors and executives from Chevron, Amazon, GS Group, and EDF."

Semifinalists were selected in a highly competitive multi-stage process of hundreds of startups, in the following categories: Digitization of Energy, eMobility in Cities, and New Fuels. Startups participated from almost every major accelerator and incubator in the sector, including competition partners Greentown Labs, Elemental Excelerator, Third Derivative, Austin Technology Incubator, and Techstars, as well as NREL Innovation Center, Cleantech San Diego, Cleantech Open, CleanStart, Plug &*Play, LACI, and BMW Urban-X among others. The semi finalists have collectively raised well in excess of $100 mm in equity and non-dilutive funding to develop products for the next generation of energy. They range from pre-seed to late stage companies, and have been backed by over a hundred different venture capital funds, corporations and investors.

Semi-finalists are:

Company Category Location Allume Digitization of Energy Los Angeles, CA & Melbourne, Australia Amperon Digitization of Energy New York, NY and Houston, TX Blue Planet Energy Digitization of Energy Honolulu, Hawaii Brimstone Energy New Fuels Oakland, CA Cemvita New Fuels Houston, TX Dianomic Digitization of Energy Menlo Park, CA EnergyHawk eMobility in Cities Boston, MA EnPower New Fuels Phoenix, AZ Hygge Power Digitization of Energy Boulder, Colorado KUHMUTE eMobility in Cities Flint, MI Lumin Digitization of Energy Charlottesville, VA Mekaworks eMobility in Cities Austin, TX Origen Hydrogen New Fuels San Carlos, CA Packetized Energy Digitization of Energy Burlington, Vermont Pantonium eMobility in Cities Toronto, Canada Quibbitek Digitization of Energy Vista, CA ReJoule eMobility in Cities Signal Hill, CA SaaSCharge eMobility in Cities New York, NY Sapphire Technologies New Fuels Cerritos, CA SkyCool New Fuels Mountain View, CA South 8 Technologies New Fuels San Diego, CA Switched Source LLC Digitization of Energy Vestal, NY Teratonix New Fuels Pittsburgh, PA Veloce Energy eMobility in Cities Los Angeles, CA, & Houston, TX

About GS Beyond

GS Beyond is the open innovation arm of GS Group, focused on identifying and fostering innovation across various industries: energy and power, retail and commerce, and engineering and construction. Based in Silicon Valley, GS Beyond builds partnerships with companies developing cutting-edge technology and innovative ideas to change the world in positive, sustainable ways. For more information, visit gsbeyond.com .

About Cleantech.org

CleanTech.org is the leading portal for energy & environmental technology commercialization. Their mandate is to be the access point for the growing number of individuals and companies involved in the sector. They seek to allow these participants to develop networks and access information and resources to facilitate the commercialization of clean technologies through an interactive experience. For more information, visit www.cleantech.org .

