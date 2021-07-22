Cleantech.org Announces Cemvita Factory as $100,000 GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge Winner

"Our top three startups face many challenges on the path to accelerating the energy transition, and we are honored to be a part of their journey. Startuplandia is a rough and tumble world, and it was a very close competition. Congrats to Moji Karimi and the Cemvita Factory team. Can't wait to see what you do next," said Neal Dikeman, Chairman of Cleantech.org and a partner at one of the prize sponsors, Energy Transition Ventures . "And a huge thanks to our accelerator and incubator partners. We look forward to working with everyone again in the future."

GS Beyond partnered with organizations like Cleantech.org, Austin Technology Incubator at the University of Texas , Greentown Labs , Elemental Excelerator , TechStars , Third Derivative , Brite Energy Innovations , Clean Energy Business Network , Cleantech Open , Grid 110 , Vertue Lab , and Women in Cleantech & Sustainability to source more than 100 applications for this competition. Semi-finalists and finalists were selected in a highly competitive multi-stage process of hundreds of startups, ranging from first-time startup teams to experienced executives, with solutions in software, carbon products, energy storage, distributed energy, and new materials and electric vehicle technology.

"It was a pleasure to run the inaugural GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge. We are already gearing up for next year's event and look forward to seeing what new, creative technology is being developed," said Sungene Ryang, Chief Executive Officer of GS Beyond and Director at GS Group. "Once again, congratulations to Moji Karimi and Cemvita Factory, it was an honor to award you the first prize of $100,000, and we are excited to work with you."

To see the complete list of finalists or learn more information on next year's event, please visit GSBeyondEnergy.com .

About GS Futures

GS Futures is the US corporate venture arm of GS Group, focused on investing and collaborating with World-changing teams and innovations tackling Climate Change, Energy Transition and the Future of Commerce. By marrying the existing capabilities of GS with innovations spurring from the Venture ecosystem, GS Futures seek to collaboratively disrupt for a more positive future. For more information, visit gsfutures.vc .

About GS Beyond

GS Beyond is the open innovation arm of GS Group, focused on identifying and fostering innovation across various industries: energy and power, retail and commerce, and engineering and construction. Based in Silicon Valley, GS Beyond builds partnerships with companies developing cutting-edge technology and innovative ideas to change the world in positive, sustainable ways. For more information, visit gsbeyond.com .

About Cleantech.org

CleanTech.org is the leading portal for energy & environmental technology commercialization. Their mandate is to be the access point for the growing number of individuals and companies involved in the sector. They seek to allow these participants to develop networks and access information and resources to facilitate the commercialization of clean technologies through an interactive experience. For more information, visit www.cleantech.org .

