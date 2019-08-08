Cleanup Expert Gives Inside Look Into Whether Online Appliance Reviews Can be Trusted

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When shopping online for new appliances and technology such as pressure washers or pool cleaning robots, customers usually begin with search engines. Marketers know that the websites customers find on the first couple pages of search results greatly sway their purchasing decisions.

Customers usually begin with search engines

Behind these websites lies a huge industry based on product ratings and reviews with the purpose of getting customers to buy through the links on those sites. Each purchase earns that website owner a small percentage of affiliate income. Many people blindly trust these recommendations and shell out their hard-earned cash without digging deeper into whether the claims are true or not.

The problem is, many of these websites are all hype and lack any sort of actual in-depth research. Very few of these site owners actually use and compare physical products to form objective ratings. Fewer still spend hundreds of hours in a laboratory setup to test product strengths and weaknesses.

Owners of these websites aren't interested in the objective nature of the content. They want the sale, no matter how much they inflate their claims to get it.

The primary goal of objective review websites such as Cleanup Expert is to solve problems for customers by providing the most accurate and honest information so people aren't wasting their time or money on shoddy products. Cleanup Expert never accepts rewards or free products from manufacturers so that ratings remain impartial.

Homeowners are looking for quality products that will help them get the job done faster. They don't have a lot of time to shop, either. Cleanup Expert's mission is to help them compare products as quickly as possible without all the hype. They list the good, the bad, and ugly so customers can buy what works for them and get on with life.

Industry leaders such as Wirecutter go even farther by carrying out in-depth laboratory studies using specialized equipment. Their detailed findings provide another layer of objectivity for consumers.

On the other hand, there are thousands of sites that hire the cheapest copywriters from low-income countries to write mass quantities of content. While these mass marketers may generate dozens of pages of product reviews, customers who purchase products from their recommendations often find themselves stuck with unreliable, overpriced junk.

Consumers can empower themselves by knowing the signs of untrustworthy review sites:

Poor, outdated design - The website looks more like a ready-made template than a custom design with time invested in better readability. Excessive typos - It's common for a typo or two to appear in any written content. But those on sites written by poorly paid remote copywriters will often have several errors in spelling, punctuation, and grammar, among other things. Prominent links or banners at the top of the page - Basically, a big ad for the product takes center stage on the page. Actual product information is more of an afterthought, often brief, in small font beneath the ads. No about pages - They offer no information about who's writing what, no photos, no bios, or any other identifying information. Poor-quality images - Often just copied and pasted from the retailers. They may be blurry or pixelated and show nothing but a bare product rather than someone actually using it. Ratings with little to no justification - Rather than a detailed review listing all the pros, cons, features, and other useful tips, it may simply list a few glowing statements of why product X is the best.

Every online shopper should keep these things in mind when searching product review sites. So long as consumers maintain a healthy level of skepticism when browsing the internet, they'll be able to sort fact from fiction.

Kevin King (Editor-in-Chief, Cleanup Expert)

Related Images

online-reviews.jpg

Online Reviews

Customers usually begin with search engines

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

Related Links

Twitter (Cleanup Expert)

Facebook (Cleanup Expert)

SOURCE Cleanup Expert

Related Links

https://cleanup.expert/

