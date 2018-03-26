CleanWay's Trash Treatment Control Devices Earn Certification in California

Is appropriately sized to treat the peak flowrate

Does not bypass trash

Traps all particles down to the 5mm level

Does not have upstream diversion

CleanWay Environmental Partners teamed up with the City of Riverside, CA for a curb inlet, catch basin test pilot program to determine which filtration units would work the best in heavy commercial and residential use urban environments. Learn more about CleanWay's approach to the challenge: https://youtu.be/udZnuwctLmY

About CleanWay

Since 1995, CleanWay Environmental Partners has manufactured stormwater and wastewater filtration products for industrial, commercial and municipal applications where water quality is a concern. By using various types of filtration media to absorb pollutants, CleanWay's products remove site-specific contaminants to help improve water quality.

To learn more, visit: www.cleanwayusa.com or call 800-723-1373.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanways-trash-treatment-control-devices-earn-certification-in-california-300619782.html

SOURCE CleanWay Environmental Partners, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cleanwayusa.com

