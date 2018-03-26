CleanWay's Trash Treatment Control Devices Earn Certification in California

PORTLAND, Ore., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of CleanWay Environmental Partner's stormwater filtration systems recently received certification from the California State Water Board as Full Capture Trash Treatment Control Devices. CleanWay's Curb Inlet and Drop Inlet Filtration Systems both earned certification and now join an exclusive list of manufactures with products that meet the rigid California Trash Amendments standards. In order to earn this distinction, each product was required to prove that it:
- Is appropriately sized to treat the peak flowrate
- Does not bypass trash
- Traps all particles down to the 5mm level
- Does not have upstream diversion
CleanWay Environmental Partners teamed up with the City of Riverside, CA for a curb inlet, catch basin test pilot program to determine which filtration units would work the best in heavy commercial and residential use urban environments. Learn more about CleanWay's approach to the challenge: https://youtu.be/udZnuwctLmY
About CleanWay
Since 1995, CleanWay Environmental Partners has manufactured stormwater and wastewater filtration products for industrial, commercial and municipal applications where water quality is a concern. By using various types of filtration media to absorb pollutants, CleanWay's products remove site-specific contaminants to help improve water quality.
To learn more, visit: www.cleanwayusa.com or call 800-723-1373.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanways-trash-treatment-control-devices-earn-certification-in-california-300619782.html
SOURCE CleanWay Environmental Partners, Inc.
