CleanWell Selected as Hand Sanitizer Partner for simplehuman Foam Sensor Pump

simplehuman partnered with CleanWell in part because the sanitizer's alcohol-free formula helps produce a rich, consistent foam when mixed with air in the custom-designed simplehuman pump. The absence of harmful chemicals such as triclosan, benzalkonium chloride and parabens also played a role in the decision.

The CleanWell product replaces those toxic chemicals with a proprietary antibacterial formulation based on thymol, the active ingredient found in various botanical essential oils that has been used as an antiseptic for centuries. The sanitizer is also readily biodegradable, has a non-medicinal smell, is kid-friendly and non-drying, and has never been tested on animals.

The CleanWell hand sanitizer joins a list of premium soap brands and fragrances that are delivered in a mess-free, click-in cartridge system designed exclusively for use with the simplehuman pump. The pump itself features unique air-injection technology that turns liquid soap products into a pre-lathered foam as well as a motion sensor for touch-free dispensing, variable volume dispensing depending on the distance of the user's hand from the sensor, and no-battery rechargeability with one charge lasting up to three months.

"We wanted to bring the convenience of a touch-free pump, combined with the luxurious lather of foam, into the home to provide the best hand-washing experience," said Frank Yang, founder and CEO of simplehuman. "The addition of Clean Well's hand sanitizer to our assortment provides consumers with a non-soap option that is also eco-friendly."

"Our commitment since day one has been to redefine 'clean' by creating a new category of responsible cleaning products that eliminate harmful bacteria and chemical residue," said CleanWell CEO Stew Lawrence. "This partnership with simplehuman brings those benefits to a new population of consumers, increases awareness of the CleanWell brand, and supports increasing demand for 'green' products that protect the health of consumers as well as the planet."

simplehuman Cleanwell Foaming Hand Sanitizer is currently available at simplehuman.com.

About CleanWell

CleanWell is a provider of botanical-based personal care and household cleaning products that eliminate the use of toxic chemicals such as triclosan, quaternary ammonium, butoxyethanol, formaldehyde and synthetic coloring. For more information, visit www.cleanwelltoday.com.

About simplehuman

simplehuman was founded in 2000 with the mission to reinvent the trash can. Today the Los Angeles-based company has expanded its vision to design "tools for efficient living" with more than 150 patented innovations. The simplehuman collection has received international design recognition and is available at a wide array of retailers and at simplehuman.com.To stay up to date with simplehuman, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanwell-selected-as-hand-sanitizer-partner-for-simplehuman-foam-sensor-pump-300629650.html

SOURCE CleanWell

Related Links

http://www.cleanwelltoday.com

