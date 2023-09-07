Clear aligners market to grow by USD 8.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The clear aligners market size is expected to grow by USD 8.97 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 29.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The clear aligners market in North America accounts for a significant portion of the orthodontic industry in the region. This trend concerns the US and Canada and is driven by a variety of factors, such as the growing demand for cosmetic dental care, growing awareness of oral health, and the rising prevalence of malocclusion. There are many companies offering products and services in the market in the region, some of which also offer discreet aligners. The growth of the Clear Aligning market in North America is also driven by the use of modern technologies, such as 3D printing and digital imaging. These technologies allow orthodontists to design and manufacture clear aligners that are more precise, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing. The market has been segmented by distribution Channel (Offline and Online), age group (adults and teens), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clear Aligners Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

3M Co., 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Angelalign Technology Inc., Argen Corp., Aurum Group, Clearbite Aligners, DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, DentCare, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DynaFlex, Envista Holdings Corp., FORESTADENT Bernhard Forster GmbH, G and H Orthodontics, Institut Straumann AG, K Line Europe GmbH, SmileDirectClub Inc., TP Orthodontics Inc., TrioClear, and VINCISMILE GROUP LLC

3M Co.: The company offers clear aligners such as 3M Clarity Aligners Flex and Force. To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Clear Aligners Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Revenue from offline distribution channels gradually decreased over the years due to changes in consumers' online shopping preferences. Offline stores offer discounts and enjoyable shopping experiences, combined with a convenient atmosphere as well as shelf displays that encourage consumers to purchase clear orthodontics in supermarkets and hypermarkets to survive in this competitive market due to the decreasing preference for offline shopping. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Clear Aligners Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increasing number of dental practitioners in developed countries is the key driver for the growth of the market. Patients tend to seek help with dental problems, such as misalignment and malocclusion, because more dentists are available. Greater competition in the dental industry, as well as falling prices of clear aligners, may also arise due to the increased number of dentists. This could make orthodontic treatments more accessible to more patients, further increasing demand for these services. Hence, the increasing number of dentists in developed countries is one of the driving factors behind the growth of the market as it can lead to higher awareness of dental health issues. Increasing demand for orthodontic treatment and the possibility of lower prices for these services will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Trend- The new product launches is a primary trend in a clear aligner market. Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The dental implants market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,803.87 million.

The disposable medical supplies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 38.36 billion.

What are the key data covered in this clear aligners market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the clear aligners market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the clear aligners market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the clear aligners market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of clear aligners market companies.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Age Group

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio