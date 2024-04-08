CLEAR AND AMERICAN EXPRESS RENEW PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PREMIUM TRAVEL EXPERIENCES AT AIRPORTS TO CARD MEMBERS

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, is extending its partnership with American Express as the companies recommit to delivering premium value to Members and enhancing the airport experience. Amid ongoing high demand for air travel, this partnership allows eligible American Express Card Members who enroll in CLEAR and pay using their American Express credit cards to receive up to $189 in annual statement credits for their membership purchases. CLEAR Plus provides Members with a more predictable travel experience at airport checkpoints by allowing them to verify their identity with their eyes, fingerprints, or face and get directly to physical security before heading to their gate.

"CLEAR makes the customer experience safer and easier, bringing predictability to the friction-filled airport experience. We are excited to continue our partnership with American Express. Together, we are committed to delivering the best experiences to our customers and members," said Kenneth Cornick, CLEAR's President and Chief Financial Officer.

American Express Card Members with the following U.S. Cards can continue to enjoy their CLEAR Plus benefit:

Consumer, Corporate, & Small Business Platinum Cards: Statement credit up to $189 per calendar year

per calendar year American Express ® Green Card: Statement credit up to $189 per calendar year

per calendar year Hilton Honors Aspire Card: Statement credit up to $189 per calendar year

To learn more about Card eligibility, please visit americanexpress.com/us/clear .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 20 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

