Clear and Confident Communication: Cobra Performa Licensed Two-Way Radios

Cobra is expanding its business portfolio to bring award-winning technology and performance to professionals across the country

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's business environments are fast-paced and ever-changing, requiring tools and technology that keep workers reliably connected so they can focus on the job at hand. With over sixty years of experience leading the two-way radio category, Cobra Electronics announces the brand's first licensed LMR two-way radios designed to provide busy professionals with clear and reliable communication with the Performa 400 and Performa 450.

Cobra Performa Licensed Two-Way Radios

Ideal for those working in the hospitality, retail, dining, warehousing, education, construction, and event production industries, Performa radios keep people connected, safe, and productive with their intuitive design and innovative technology. Cobra Performa radios can integrate with existing communication solutions (LMR UHF) for easier deployment and increased compatibility.

"Whether workers are tasked with producing a quality product, delivering an unforgettable experience, or serving up excellent service, empowering them with the right equipment is paramount to achieving those goals," explains Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics, parent company of Cobra Electronics. "The Cobra Electronics team knows how to keep people connected and safe, and we're applying that expertise to help today's professionals reach their potential and succeed in any dynamic environment."

Cobra Electronics has partnered with resellers and distributors to expand its footprint and deliver the highest value for businesses looking to purchase professional radios. With new partners like Bunzl and Edward Don & Company, they can capitalize upon their value-added models by offering products that will help further enable their customers' productivity.

Other key features of the Cobra Performa radios include:

Military-grade ruggedness with modern design for radios that not only look good, but sound great. Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 certification), these radios will do their job regardless of the elements, so workers can do theirs.

for radios that not only look good, but sound great. Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 certification), these radios will do their job regardless of the elements, so workers can do theirs. Long-lasting runtime with 18-hour lithium-ion batteries and a swift 6-way dock to change multiple units at once. The USB-C port offers convenient access for both charging and programming purposes.

with 18-hour lithium-ion batteries and a swift 6-way dock to change multiple units at once. The USB-C port offers convenient access for both charging and programming purposes. Simple setup, powerful programming for radios that are engineered to keep business moving and are ready-to-use right out of the box. Easy-to-use software enables seamless configuration for specific organizational needs and provides at-a-glance frequency verification to ensure you are using your designated LMR channels.

for radios that are engineered to keep business moving and are ready-to-use right out of the box. Easy-to-use software enables seamless configuration for specific organizational needs and provides at-a-glance frequency verification to ensure you are using your designated LMR channels. Flexible, capable, cost-effective choose between the Performa 400 and Performa 450 with the options of two channels and no LCD screen for simplicity, or a full six channels and a bright reverse LCD display, respectively.

To learn more about the all-new Performa family of licensed two-way radios, please visit Cobra.com/businessradios.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected business, automotive, and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's focus remains on keeping people connected on the move with their product line-up, including handheld professional and consumer two-way radios, CB and marine radios, radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions, and a range of accessories. Leveraging its 60-year history of producing high-quality, reliable communications solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to communicate effectively and enhance productivity. To learn more please visit cobra.com.

