CLEAR and Public Announce Partnership to Deliver Secure, Transparent, and Frictionless Investing to Consumers

Public investors will now be able to verify their identity with CLEAR when opening a brokerage account for a faster and easier investing experience

CLEAR members will receive credit in their Public account to invest

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, and Public , the investing platform for stocks, ETFs, crypto, options, bonds, and high-yield cash, announced a new partnership to give members the option to quickly and securely verify their identity with CLEAR when opening an investment account. CLEAR brings its trusted consumer brand, over 22 million embedded users, and experience working in other highly regulated industries such as aviation and healthcare, to Public investors, building on CLEAR's expanding leadership in the financial services industry.

Public aims to be the primary investment account for millions of investors nationwide, where investors can get broader market insights on the platform through its robust data and tools and AI-powered research assistant Alpha . Being a trusted investment platform by millions, Public removes the friction of investing in asset classes like stocks or bonds. This partnership with CLEAR will further Public's commitment to a frictionless experience, by removing any cumbersome identity verification processes associated with investing, ensuring a secure, friction-free and transparent experience to operate a modern broker dealer.

"We believe that identity and security are integral to any financial platform and we are excited to expand our impact in the financial services industry with this partnership," said CLEAR CEO, Caryn Seidman Becker. "CLEAR knows that you are always you and Public shares our core values of ensuring a secure, friction-free, and transparent experience at all levels of their platform. We're thrilled that soon our Members will be able to verify their identity for a faster and easier investing experience with a trusted community online."

"Public aims to be our members' primary portfolio. We do this not only by enabling members to manage all assets in one place, but by giving them a magical experience along the way," said Jannick Malling, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Public. "The ability to open an account on Public in a minute or less not only creates growth for the business but also creates trust. CLEAR helps us achieve that."

As part of this partnership, all CLEAR Plus Members - those who pay for CLEAR's subscription airport business - that sign up for a Public account will receive $100 in their Public account. CLEAR Members - those who have used CLEAR outside of the airport -- who sign up for a Public account will receive $50 funded into their account. Interested CLEAR members can get started on CLEAR's site and verify their identity using just three clicks.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 22 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About Public

Public is an investing platform that makes building a multi-asset portfolio fast, secure, and frictionless. Members can invest in stocks, options, bonds, crypto, and alternative assets—all in one place. Members can also access real-time and historical fundamental data and custom analysis with Alpha, the AI for investors. At Public, we're committed to creating a more transparent investing experience that is consistently aligned with our members' best interests.

