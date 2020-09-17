Clear Arch Health Expands Device Ecosystem to Ensure Timely Clinical Touchpoints and Support for COVID-19 and COPD Management

Due largely in part to COVID-19, there is an increased need for telehealth services and access to remote health data as many people have opted to avoid in-person care. Clinicians are concerned that delaying care, whether it is a routine visit or a necessary trip to the emergency room, could exacerbate symptoms or cause further health complications. And, in the wake of COVID-19, such health risks can be life threatening as it relates to patients with existing chronic respiratory conditions , such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia.

"Connected health strategies that include RPM are necessary to help patients maintain symptomatic stability," said Chris A. Otto, Senior Vice President for Clear Arch Health. "Our goal is to provide meaningful insight to give healthcare professionals access to tools, data, and other resources needed for informed decisions and timely intervention."

Like for many industries, the current COVID-19 landscape has uncovered areas for improvement in healthcare. As a result, organizations have quickly adapted to meet the needs of their patients, staff, clients, and partners. This includes, but is not limited to, working to implement new safety procedures, secure medical equipment and supplies, ensure patient data integrity, improve quality measures, and meet the increased need for remote services.

"Remote patient monitoring is now an integral component of a digital health strategy. And, health surveys and questionnaires, like our COVID-19 screenings, can help identify patients who may be at even greater risk," said Otto. "Now more than ever, comprehensive solutions are needed to ensure the safety, health, and wellbeing of patient populations."

Clear Arch Health uses a consultative approach to help clinical teams, from physicians to home health agencies, launch telehealth programs to improve the quality and delivery of care as well as overall health outcomes.

"Chronic conditions, such as COPD, which is the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S., have an impact on a patients' quality of life and life expectancy. Adding COVID-19 to the mix, can pose even greater health risks," said Jerriene Cordova, Director of Telehealth Programs for Clear Arch Health. "By monitoring patients in the home and expanding our peripheral ecosystem, we are better positioned to support patients with multiple conditions, extend our platform to address multiple use cases, and better position healthcare clients to expedite care."

The Clear Arch Health platform features offer multi-modal communications, expanding data types that lead to richer clinical insight. Features include, but are not limited to, real time vitals monitoring; alert logic; compliance virtual reminders; enhanced audio; dedicated user interface with visual data; health-related surveys and questionnaires; and patient education.

"Our company designs solutions for value-based and population health programs with both clinicians and end users in mind. We also manage all aspects of the process, including logistics, hardware, and software, enabling clinical staff to focus on patient-centered care," said Cordova.

Clear Arch Health has expanded its product and peripheral ecosystem to further support patient populations and client program needs. All devices are wireless and automatically connect to a communications hub to notify clinical teams about a patient's health status. Some of the Clear Arch Health peripherals include:

New Spirometer – MIR Spirobank ® Smart

MIR Spirobank Smart New Thermometer – Indie Health Infrared Two in One Thermometer (ear and forehead use);

– Indie Health Infrared Two in One Thermometer (ear and forehead use); Pulse Oximeter (2)

New Indie Health Digital Pulse Oximeter;

Nonin OEM External Wireless Pulse Oximeter

Blood Pressure Monitors (2)

A&D Medical Premium Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor



Indie Health Blood Pressure Arm Monitor

Weight Scales (3)

A&D Medical Premium Wireless Weight Scale



A&D Medical Premium Wireless Weight Scale with Extra Wide Base



Indie Health Digital Weight Scale

"We look forward to further meeting the needs of our clients, partners and professionals in the healthcare continuum, through the expansion of our product and service offerings," said Cordova.

For a full list of the company's peripherals, click here. To learn more about the Clear Arch Health expanded product and peripheral portfolio, click here.

About Clear Arch Health:

Clear Arch Health, a division of MobileHelp®, is a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) technology. Clear Arch Health provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information, please call 1-800-995-1854 or visit the company website at www.cleararchhealth.com.

