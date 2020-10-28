Clear Arch Health Joins the American Telemedicine Association; Contributes to Comments on Medicare CY 2021 Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule to CMS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Arch Health, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) solutions, announced today its membership in the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), the only organization completely focused on accelerating the adoption of telehealth.

"At Clear Arch Health, we understand critical services, such as remote patient monitoring, are now an integral component of a digital health strategy," said Chris A. Otto, Senior Vice President of Clear Arch Health. "We are proud to be a member of the ATA and look forward to the opportunity to contribute to policies and other initiatives that will provide further access to remote care."

Within the first two weeks of membership, Clear Arch Health joined other members to contribute to comments submitted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The signed letter from ATA to CMS addressed the CY 2021 Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule (CMS-1734-P) and covered three main topics: access to telehealth services and providers; telehealth as it relates to rural health clinics and federally qualified health centers; and RPM service changes.

"Now, more than ever, virtual care is needed to keep individuals and families healthy and safe," said Joe Kvedar, MD, President of the American Telemedicine Association, member of the MobileHelp Board of Directors, and member of the Clear Arch Health Healthcare Advisory Board. "The work the ATA and other member organizations, like Clear Arch Health, are doing is essential to overcoming barriers to care and furthering the adoption of telehealth. Together, we can make an even greater impact."

In addition to becoming an ATA member, Clear Arch Health has exhibited at several of the organization's conferences and participated in a panel discussion. In addition, Mr. Otto served as a member of the accreditation working group organized by ClearHealth Quality Institute (CHQI), whose related programs are now owned by URAC, to define the first accreditation standard for remote patient monitoring.

"Clear Arch Health continues to seek ways in which we can contribute to the development of telemedicine and the healthcare industry overall. Ultimately, we want to help connect organizations and patients to solutions that can support the delivery of optimal care," said Otto.

About Clear Arch Health:

Clear Arch Health, a division of MobileHelp®, is a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) technology. Clear Arch Health provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information, please call 1-800-995-1854 or visit the company website at www.cleararchhealth.com.

