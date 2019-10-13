Clear Arch Health RPM Solution Well Poised to Support Home Health and Home Care in 2020 and Beyond

Designed to provide patients with an easy-to-use RPM solution , as well as the ability to access emergency help if they need it, the MobileVitals Touch enhances the model of care by exposing patient trends between face to face interactions.

The system's remote capture of daily physiological data such as blood pressure, weight, pulse oximetry and blood glucose levels can be incorporated into a patient's EHR and allow healthcare providers to better manage a patient's health. This is done in between visits, even when a nurse is not physically in the patient's home – attributes that are key to long-term chronic care and capitalizing on new reimbursement opportunities. Finding solutions that reduce the cost to deliver care and yields better outcomes is a priority to home health agencies facing PDGM.

"We know RPM improves patient outcomes and satisfaction rates and lowers the costs of care," said Chris A. Otto, Senior Vice President of Clear Arch Health. "Historically, home health has always seen the value in RPM, but it has been difficult to find funding for the programs. However, we are seeing increasingly more home health agencies implement RPM programs in anticipation of Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM)."

In addition to its traditional telehealth capabilities, the RPM platform offers patients the opportunity to keep the tablet and peripheral equipment. This enables patients to continue monitoring their own vital signs following clinical care episodes and it also helps to enhance long-term patient engagement.

"RPM offers a clear path to provide better quality care and higher patient engagement while simultaneously reducing cost of care, travel time and increasing workflow efficiencies," said Mr. Otto. "In addition, agencies deploying this are seeing higher rates of institutional referrals."

The MobileVitals Touch offers patients and providers a full suite of benefits, which includes:

RPM Program Support: Clear Arch Health has built an ecosystem of services that support RPM programs of all sizes – from small clinical settings to large-scale health networks. Clinical oversight, patient triage, reporting, inventory management and door-to-door shipping are available to support healthcare organizations as they implement or expand RPM programs;



Remote Patient Monitoring: The system allows patients and providers to leverage the benefits of consistent vitals sign tracking using reliable wireless health monitoring devices (blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, weight scale and glucose monitor);



Educational Resources: Providing disease-specific resources to broad-scale nutritional and exercise materials, the tablet allows patients to access a library of information relevant to their diagnosis;



Medication Reminders: Allows patients, along with their authorized caregivers, to manage their medications, with the capability to add new prescription information, set and change medication schedules, and push out a medication reminder alert;



Fall Management: The MobileHelp Fall Button™ automatically detects falls and allows users to track activity levels on a daily, weekly, monthly and even yearly basis. Tracking activity levels and fall occurrence side-by-side with vital signs such as weight and blood pressure enable providers to better manage patient risks inside the home; and



Messaging: The tablet features an easy-to-use messaging interface, so users can connect with loved ones by SMS or e-mail using one simple streamlined application.

Clear Arch Health will be showcasing the MobileVitals Touch throughout NAHC 2019, October 13-15. This year's theme "Foresight: Care for the Future" will explore the ways in which technology, models of care, policies and other factors will impact the way in which care is delivered in the home through home health and hospice agencies. For more information or to make an appointment, please visit the company website.

About Clear Arch Health:

Clear Arch Health is a division of MobileHelp®, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and mobile Personal Emergency Response System (mPERS) technology. Clear Arch Health provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information about Clear Arch Health, please call 1-800-995-1854 or visit the company website at www.cleararchhealth.com.

