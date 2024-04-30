CLEAR becomes TSA's third official TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider

CLEAR will offer TSA PreCheck members additional convenient locations with expanded hours of operation

TSA PreCheck members may renew their memberships online with CLEAR, IDEMIA or Telos

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced today that it is expanding TSA PreCheck® with CLEAR, which is now offering TSA PreCheck enrollment services at participating airports .

Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 19 million passengers.

"The TSA PreCheck trusted traveler program enables vetted, low-risk travelers to move through security more efficiently." said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "Additional enrollment providers make it easier for the public to enroll and enjoy a seamless travel experience."

"TSA PreCheck with enrollment by CLEAR provides a fast and efficient airport experience," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours and other benefits."

CLEAR now offers in-person TSA PreCheck enrollments and renewals at:

Orlando International Airport (MCO) from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET daily

International Airport (MCO) from daily Sacramento International Airport (SMF) Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. PT daily

International Airport (SMF) Sunday through Friday from and Saturday from daily Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET daily.

Travelers will enroll at CLEAR's dedicated TSA PreCheck airport enrollment pods. CLEAR will expand enrollment locations over time to additional CLEAR airport locations. Visit the TSA PreCheck program's official website at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck for more information about renewing or enrolling in TSA PreCheck and to find enrollment locations and pricing information for all TSA PreCheck enrollment providers.

Following today's announcement, TSA PreCheck members may renew their memberships online with CLEAR, IDEMIA or Telos, regardless of who they enrolled with initially.

TSA's wait time benchmarks for TSA PreCheck lanes are under 10 minutes and under 30 minutes for standard lanes. TSA PreCheck members are able to wear their shoes, belts and light jackets through screening, and they can keep their laptops and 3-1-1 liquids in their carry-on bags.

In May 2023, the agency announced that teenagers aged 13-17 may now accompany TSA PreCheck-enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening when traveling on the same reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen's boarding pass. Children 12 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian in the TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction. Enrollment providers submit applicant information to TSA, and TSA makes the final determination regarding an individual's eligibility to participate in the TSA PreCheck program.

