CLEAR Brings Expedited Security Screening to PBI Just Before Holiday Rush

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) announced its trusted and secure identity technology and expedited lanes are now available at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), building on the company's continued growth in South Florida and across the Sunshine State. Beginning today, CLEAR will have three expedited security lanes at PBI's two security checkpoints. In addition, CLEAR is available in eight of PBI's top 10 destination airports, allowing travelers to enjoy our fast, predictable experience on both ends of their journey.

With this launch, CLEAR is located in 39 airports nationwide, including four major Florida airports: PBI, Miami International Airport (MIA), Orlando International Airport (MCO), and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Members are able to use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity simply by using their eyes, replacing the need to take out your wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security.

Today's announcement will mean the creation of more than 30 new jobs and an overall economic impact of upwards of $1.9 million for the Palm Beach International Airport and Palm Beach County.

"PBI is known for an easy, convenient traveling experience and bringing CLEAR lanes with touchless technology provides our travelers additional peace of mind as they depart the Palm Beaches," said Palm Beach County Department of Airports Director Laura Beebe. "We are confident our passengers will appreciate CLEAR lanes and are looking forward to a great partnership ahead."

"We've been committed to Florida since day one with our first airport launch, and now we are thrilled to partner with Palm Beach County to help bring this experience to local residents, travelers and visitors. We're expanding our presence in South Florida and bringing with us over 30 new jobs to the area as part of our ongoing investment throughout the state," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker.

CLEAR Plus is an opt-in membership that costs just $15 a month billed annually with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Additionally, family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

