Clear Capital accelerates growth with opening of new Minnesota office

RENO, Nev., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Capital, the premier provider of real estate valuation, analytics, and platform technology solutions, today announced the opening of its office in Bloomington, Minnesota, which will employ up to 50 people across multiple departments within the company. The new office, located just outside of Minneapolis, provides capacity for future growth and enables Clear Capital to maintain a strong presence in a dynamic city with a highly-educated workforce.

The office officially opened on October 17 and included a celebration with more than 55 industry leaders in attendance, featuring artwork from local artists, live music, and food catered by Bloomington-based chefs. Clear Capital acquired the 5,400 square feet at the Southpoint Office Center in October of this year. The office's open floor structure was designed to be conducive to collaboration between team members and increase overall productivity.

Clear Capital executives located in the office include Jeff Allen, executive vice president of valuation strategy, who leads strategic initiatives, and Dave Cherner, vice president and corporate counsel, who leads government relations. Clear Capital maintained a strong presence in the Minneapolis area prior to opening the office, with several key executives already working virtually from the region.

"Our new office is a concrete reflection of Clear Capital's rapid growth and the company's recent efforts to increase its presence throughout the Midwest, and other critical regions across the country," said Duane Andrews, Clear Capital CEO and co-founder. "We remain dedicated to providing our team members with the absolute best accommodations as we look to attract top talent moving forward. The service-oriented workforce, with years of mortgage industry expertise, combined with the proximity to our valued customers makes Minneapolis the perfect location for strategic expansion."

The Minnesota office opening follows a 2018 company initiative to double in size over the next five years. Starting with just two co-founders in 2001, the company employs nearly 600 people today across the country.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is pioneering the future of real estate valuation, analytics, and platform technology solutions. Powered by its nearly 50 years worth of information on nearly every U.S. metro, neighborhood, and property, Clear Capital's solutions are trusted by the smallest community credit unions and the nation's largest financial institutions alike. Clear Capital is headquartered in Reno-Tahoe, Nevada with a team of nearly 600 nationwide, dedicated to going wherever it leads, and doing whatever it takes. Discover more at ClearCapital.com.

