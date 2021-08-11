Clear Capital Partners Breaks Ground in Alabama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Capital Partners, a merger and acquisition firm that specializes in creating investment opportunities exclusively for small to medium sized businesses, has acquired another top-tier child care facility for their rapidly expanding brand.



The newest acquisition, Creative Discovery, is located in Auburn, Alabama, and has been a fundamental institution in the local community since it opened its doors in 2004. This deal is the first one for Clear Capital Partners in Alabama and bumps their presence to seven states across the country.



"Our growth has been monumental, and we are thrilled to enter the market in Alabama," said Tom Isbell, Chief Operating Officer for Clear Capital Partners. "We are only interested in acquiring the very best child care facilities and Creative Discovery definitely fits the bill."



Carl and Sandy Skillmen, with the help of their daughter Staci, designed and built Creative Discovery in 2004 to meet the need of the Auburn community. "Creative Discovery has been in our family for 17 years, and it was hard to let go. But, knowing that Clear Capital Partners would continue to take care of the families of Auburn made it a little easier. The center is in great hands," said the previous owner, Carl Skillmen



The team at Clear Capital Partners has over 100 years of combined professional experience and believes that all clients are "Partners" of "Clear Capital."



Clear Capital Partners: Clear Capital Partners is a merger and acquisition firm that specializes in creating investment opportunities exclusively for small to medium sized businesses. The Clear Capital Partners team takes a highly executed hands-on approach to drive revenue growth and maximize value in every transaction. They are committed to helping company owners in the middle size market strategically scale and achieve superior results. Learn more about Clear Capital Partners at www.ClearCapitalPartners.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Clear Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.ClearCapitalPartners.com

