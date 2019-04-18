Clear Capital unveils active, nationwide Modern Appraisal Program

RENO, Nev., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Capital today unveiled its groundbreaking Modern Appraisal Program, giving lenders turnkey access to the industry's emerging bifurcation initiatives for origination loans. The program is live nationwide and already being used to complete several thousand transactions per month on origination loans, with further aggressive expansion planned throughout 2019 and beyond.

"The ongoing technology, data, and process investments we make to support lenders, investors, and their customers made it possible to adapt our lean valuation manufacturing processes for appraisal modernization," said Clear Capital President Kevin Marshall. "In fact, we've been performing pilots and refining tools and methods for more than two years on thousands of loans. With the entire lending industry moving toward the full digital mortgage, now is the time for thoughtful evolution in the appraisal space."

Clear Capital's Modern Appraisal Program uses ClearInspect™ — Clear Capital's new, intuitive mobile app — to guide appraisers, agents, brokers, and other data collectors step-by-step through a property data collection process to ensure quality and efficiency. The results can easily be delivered to customers, government sponsored enterprises (GSEs), and appraisers who may perform a desktop valuation based upon the collected property data.

Complementing the ClearInspect mobile app is a nationally-scaled, field-tested Data Collection Certification Program. The program has already successfully certified nearly 400 new data collectors in the art and science of property measurement, sketching, data capture, and more, with more certifications on the way.

Clear Capital strongly believes appraisers are critical to the valuation process and is a licensed appraisal management company (AMC) with nationwide coverage. Clear Capital also operates a separate, staff appraisal firm that supports large lender customers nationwide. The company's Modern Appraisal Program supports the use of appraisers and non-appraisers alike in the property data collection process.

"Our Modern Appraisal Program is the result of years of building strong partnerships with lenders and the GSEs, countless hours of research and tech development, and a dedication to pioneering the future of real estate valuation," said Jeff Allen, executive vice president of valuation strategy at Clear Capital. "The combination of our rigorous certification program, easy-to-use mobile app, team of highly-trained data collectors, and meticulous quality control makes Clear Capital's Modern Appraisal Program stand out from the rest."

Those interested in staying updated about Clear Capital's Modern Appraisal Program or applying for the company's Data Collection Certification Program should please visit ClearCapital.com/modern.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is pioneering the future of real estate valuation, analytics, and platform technology solutions. Powered by its more than 45 years worth of information on nearly every U.S. metro, neighborhood, and property, Clear Capital's solutions are trusted by the smallest community credit unions and the nation's largest financial institutions alike. Clear Capital is headquartered in Reno-Tahoe, Nevada with a team of more than 500 nationwide, dedicated to going wherever it leads, and doing whatever it takes. Discover more at ClearCapital.com.

