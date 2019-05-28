Clear Channel Airports Receives 3-Year Contract Extension with Omaha Airport Authority's Eppley Airfield (OMA) to Provide Innovative Media Network

This extension marks CCA's second major contract announced in 2019, following Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). It complements 15 wins in 2018 and 80 wins over the last five years. CCA will install the new media upgrades in OMA by Sept., 2019.

Located four miles from downtown Omaha, OMA is a medium-hub airport that served over 5 million passengers in 2018. According to the Omaha World Herald, more people than ever used OMA last year, as airlines offered additional service to new destinations, such as the west coast. Eppley is among the country's fastest-growing airports in capacity, or the number of seats available for purchase. Among the 61 largest U.S. airports, Eppley ranked No. 17 in capacity growth in 2018, clocking a 7.3 percent rise from the previous year.

OMA offers advertisers the opportunity to connect and engage with a diverse group of travelers including leisure, business and local residents. Omaha is home to nine Fortune 1000 companies and is a regular stop for various NCAA activities (including post season tournaments). The city hosts the College World Series every year, the Olympic swim trials and the Annual Berkshire Hathway annual shareholder's meeting, which attracts over 40,000 shareholders from around the world.

"Clear Channel Airports has demonstrated strong commitment to our partnership over the years and as a result Omaha Airport Authority and Clear Channel Airports have had a very good and mutually beneficial working relationship," said Stanley Kathol, director, Finance and Administration, Omaha Airport Authority. "The new contract and related investment on the part of Clear Channel Airports will bring more enhancements to continue to align with our mission of providing premier customer service and airport facilities through operational excellence."

"We've been Eppley Airfield's advertising provider for over 10 years and we're proud to call them our strategic partners for another three years," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Airports. "With its impressive passenger growth, OMA remains a top choice in the Midwest for brands to reach their audiences via our state of the art media network. We're excited to work with OMA to develop new offerings for advertisers to reach business travelers and local residents in this vibrant city."

Eight airlines provide approximately 88 departures per day to 34 nonstop destinations from Eppley Airfield. The airport is embarking on a complete terminal modernization and expansion project to enable them to consolidate the TSA checkpoint, consolidate arrivals, move more food, beverage and news and gift concessions beyond the checkpoint and add additional gates.

OMA's new ad program with CCA will achieve a goal of providing an aesthetically pleasing environment that reflects contemporary advertising and optimizes space for marketing effectiveness and revenue generation. Some new program details include:

Introduction of program-wide branding of the Omaha cityscape inspired by the beauty and charm of The Old Market;

cityscape inspired by the beauty and charm of The Old Market; Development of the arrivals corridors with large, head-on, custom LED video walls;

Digital network across the entirety of both baggage claims;

Large-format static displays in prime locations not previously available; and

Redeveloping and beautifying the arrivals soffits of down escalators with upgraded, energy-saving LED lighted signage.

