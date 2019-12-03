Clear Channel Airports Renews Contract with Aruba Airport to Innovate Terminal-Wide Media Network

This contract renewal builds on an already robust media program that's efficiently delivering for advertisers as evidenced by CCA's ability to grow AAA's ad revenues by nearly 50 percent from 2014 to 2019. Moreover, this underscores the growth of CCA's wingspan, including more than 80 competitive airport media concession wins in the last five years, with AAA touching down as the sixth win/renewal of 2019.

CCA will upgrade AUA with the latest digital media and printed displays to help brands capture the attention of the airport's 2.5 million annual travelers capitalizing on a 6.6% increase in passenger traffic from 2018 to 2019.

"The new media program at AUA will help local and national brands connect with consumers in even more impactful ways," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Airports. "We look forward to building upon our success over the next five years with AAA."

In addition to the digital upgrades, CCA will transform existing wall wraps to lit and non-lit tension fabric displays. Both the digital media and wall displays, slated for installation by March 2020, offer domestic and global advertisers the opportunity to engage with coveted frequent leisure and business travelers.

New advertising displays at AUA include:

Large-format illuminated and non-illuminated tension fabric displays

Exhibit and specialty displays

Updated digital assets in immigration and baggage claim

With its aviation history dating back more than 90 years, Aruba's air service network has been vital to the economy. And AAA just announced a new expansion project scheduled to be completed by 2023/2024.

