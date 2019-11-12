Clear Channel Airports Wins 5-Year Renewal with Trinidad and Tobago International Airports

This competitive win for the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO ) marks the fifth major contract announced in 2019 and complements 15 wins in 2018 and 80 wins over the last 5 years. CCA has nearly doubled annual airport advertising revenue at POS and TAB since first entering the market in 2012.

CCA's cutting-edge advertising program provides revenue generating offerings through signature, high-impact digital and large format assets with energy conservation in mind. This new media program will implement a minimalist approach at both airports to ensure a clean look that creates an inviting statement to welcome travelers.

Brands ranging from Jaguar to Land Rover, are leveraging the POS/TAB advertising environments with amazing results. One longstanding advertiser, Ansa Automotive, owner of Trafalgar Motors, used the indoor experiential display opportunities and sold three Jaguar EPACE vehicles in ten months.

"We found the Return on Investment (218%) for the vehicle displayed in the airport a huge success. Not only by the measurement of sales, but by the traffic it has driven to our showroom. Both units we displayed in the airport were sold to customers choosing to purchase showroom vehicles as a result of the brand's presence in the displays." said Scott Phillips, sales manager, Trinidad and Tobago, Trafalgar Motors.

High-end purchases like these come as no surprise to advertisers as Trinidad and Tobago are among the wealthiest countries in the region. Nearly three million passengers travel through POS/TAB annually. It serves as the primary hub for Caribbean Airlines and offers 29 international destinations including; New York, London, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, San Juan, Houston, New Orleans and more. Based in southwest Tobago, TAB operates five international airlines with one million annual passengers. The airport will undergo an expansion project within the next three years, increasing its direct flights to the island from New York (JFK), Newark, Houston, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

Hayden Newton, General Manager of Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago ("the Authority") stated, "Clear Channel Airports understands the Authority's strategic direction and objectives. Their work has helped us realize our vision to lead the region in diverse and innovative aviation business. We're happy for the continued partnership, as we aim to deliver even higher standards of service, improve airport aesthetics and enhance the customer experience, while meeting non-aeronautical revenue earning goals."

"The dual-island nations' airports deliver advertisers impactful opportunities to engage with hard-to-reach, affluent business and leisure passengers," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Airports. "We look forward to our continued relationship with POS and TAB as we introduce new media solutions that open doors for brands desiring to reach this coveted audience."

Piarco International Airport details:

Two high definition LED video walls in baggage claim

Two suspended, large-format, dual-sided, back-lit tension fabric displays in duty-free concourse

Ten non-illuminated, large-format tension fabric displays in arrivals concourse

Four non-illuminated, large-format tension fabric displays at arrivals concourse entrance

Two non-illuminated tension fabric displays in the bulkhead

Four client domination areas in the duty-free concourse and departures gate hold areas

Escalator wrap



Floor graphic



Large-format tension fabric



Glass wraps (2)

Two illuminated and two non-illuminated, large-format tension fabric displays in arrivals concourse prior to immigration

One exterior floor exhibit at Atrium entrance

Two illuminated tension fabric displays in baggage claim

A.N.R. Robinson International Airport details:

Four 85-inch LCD high impact displays (two in arrivals baggage claim; two in departures gates hold areas)

Two charging stations

Four exterior, large-format tension fabric displays in pedestrian walkway

About Clear Channel Airports

Dedicated to airport advertising for more than 45 years, Clear Channel Airports is the premier innovator of contemporary display concepts. The Company, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE: CCO), one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, currently operates more than 260 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 28 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. More information can be found on Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor by visiting www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com.

LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Facebook CCO Blog CCO Careers

SOURCE Clear Channel Airports

Related Links

http://clearchannelairports.com

