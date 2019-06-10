Clear Channel Airports Wins a New 5-Year Contract with Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to Provide State of the Art Advertising Network

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) is the gateway to the famed Palm Beach County, a lush, made-for-getaways location boasting 47 miles of beaches, stretching from Jupiter to Boca Raton and from Lake Okeechobee to the Island of Palm Beach. The region is driven by the resort and tourism industry, land development, high-end retail and great food, making it an airport of choice for global brands looking to connect with highly coveted leisure travelers and affluent local residents. The county is also home to numerous technology employers, providing brands the opportunity to connect and engage with business travelers and corporate decision-makers as well.

PBI is enjoying year-over-year growth increasing annual passenger count 2.6 percent from 2017 to 2018. The airport regularly wins accolades for its high-touch and enjoyable airport customer experience which includes being named 9th Best Domestic Airport by Travel + Leisure Magazine in 2018. 2017 awards include ranking 5th Best Medium Airport in the 2017 J.D. Power North American Airport Satisfaction Study, 9th Best Domestic Airport by Travel + Leisure Magazine and found to be #1 across the U.S. for best overall wait times for its TSA Checkpoints.

"Clear Channel Airports has been a true partner and is a leader in the airport advertising industry. As such, we are excited to continue our relationship with Clear Channel Airports," said Laura Beebe, Airport Director, Palm Beach International Airport.

"CCA is experiencing record growth by concentrating on powerful partnerships with the most progressive airports," said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Airports. "We have invested, innovated and customized together with PBI for many years and we're excited to continue to evolve the passenger and advertiser experience at PBI to be even more inviting."

PBI has nearly 200 daily non-stop arrivals and departures to nearly 30 destinations in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean on 11 airlines. The new state of the art media program will enhance the passenger experience and seek to capture the attention of all passengers. CCA will incorporate diverse media assets and the latest in digital technology into the media network to meet the demands of a robust group of current advertisers and attract new brands to continue to grow benchmark revenues.

Key details of the new PBI program include:

Comprehensive, head-on digital network throughout the concourses;

Flight information display system (FIDS) LCD network;

V-Portrait LCD network throughout baggage claim;

Multiple state-of-the-art, large-format LED video walls;

Integrated and energy efficient custom fixtures that complement architecture and passenger flow;

Experiential zones; and

Regionally themed wallscapes.

About Clear Channel Airports

Dedicated to airport advertising for close to 45 years, Clear Channel Airports is the premier innovator of contemporary display concepts. The Company, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE:CCO), one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, currently operates more than 260 airport programs across the globe and has a presence in 28 of the top 50 U.S. markets with major airports. More information can be found on Clear Channel Airports and Clear Channel Outdoor by visiting www.clearchannelairports.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

