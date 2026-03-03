Clear Channel Outdoor, Footballco Team Up to Bring Global Soccer Content to Digital Screens Across the U.S.

Collaboration Extends Premium Soccer Storytelling Beyond Host City Stadiums and Across the Nation

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the FIFA World Cup™ returns to the United States for the first time in more than three decades, Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) and Footballco today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership designed to bring curated, real-time tournament content to digital screens across America.

Coinciding with what is expected to be one of the largest sporting events ever hosted in North America, the collaboration will see Footballco's tournament coverage distributed across Clear Channel Outdoor's nationwide network of digital billboards reaching 65 million adults 18+ weekly (Geopath 2023). This includes digital Out-of-Home (OOH) media placements in key host markets and across the nation. Footballco's portfolio of soccer media and culture brands reach nearly 50 million fans each month across North America, primarily through its flagship, GOAL.

The initiative extends the fan experience beyond match venues and broadcasts, meeting audiences in the everyday spaces where they live, work and play.

Extending the Tournament Energy

Throughout the tournament, CCO's digital displays will feature dynamically updated Footballco content, including:

Real-time scores and match results

Tournament brackets and standings

Breaking news and key storylines

Editorial headlines and cultural moments surrounding the competition

By combining Footballco's global soccer expertise with Clear Channel Outdoor's large-scale digital footprint, the partnership creates a shared, public-facing layer of tournament storytelling across host cities and beyond.

"Big tournament moments resonate far beyond the pitch," said Dan Levi, EVP and CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor. "This partnership allows us to extend Footballco's deep expertise, insights and innovative online content from social media-driven fandom into the physical world. Our hope is to reflect the energy of the tournament in real time across our digital network, connecting communities through a shared passion for the world's game."

"Footballco's mission is to bring fans closer to the sport and the stories shaping it," said Jason Wagenheim, CEO of Footballco. "Partnering with Clear Channel Outdoor allows us to extend that storytelling into the real world, connecting important tournament moments with fans in the physical spaces where they live, work, and gather."

A Collaborative Opportunity for Brands

The partnership also creates a premium, integrated environment for brand participation across both digital and out-of-home channels. Footballco's WCHQ platform serves as the central hub for all tournament coverage — delivering real-time news, match analysis, cultural storytelling, and fan-focused content across GOAL, social media, video, and live editorial programming. Through this partnership, WCHQ content will extend beyond owned channels to Clear Channel Outdoor's digital display network, bringing live tournament context into high-traffic physical environments. Select brand partners will have the opportunity to integrate their messaging seamlessly across this ecosystem — from GOAL's digital platforms to Clear Channel Outdoor's screens — aligning with trusted, brand-safe content during the moments when fan attention is at its peak.

This sports marketing model offers a unified, content-aligned, multi-screen association with the tournament, creating a seamless opportunity for brands to connect the action on the pitch to industry-leading coverage and insights online and in social media, to the excitement and fan engagement across CCO's ubiquitous digital screens in the physical world.

With digital flexibility, creative can adapt to match outcomes, milestone moments and host-city dynamics, reflecting the pace and unpredictability that define the tournament itself.

A Once-in-a-Generation Moment for U.S. Soccer

The 2026 tournament marks the first men's tournament hosted in the U.S. since 1994 and introduces an expanded 48-team format expected to drive record attendance and viewership. Millions of domestic and international fans will travel to host cities, while audiences across the country engage through live broadcasts, social media and public celebrations.

As anticipation builds, Clear Channel Outdoor and Footballco's collaboration offers a new way to connect tournament storytelling with the broader cultural landscape, transforming digital OOH screens into real-time touchpoints during one of the most significant sporting events of the decade.

