Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For 2019 Second Quarter

"This is an exciting time for Clear Channel Outdoor now that we are a fully independent, out-of-home advertising company," said William Eccleshare, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "With our energized and dedicated leadership team in place and the support of our new shareholders and Board of Directors, we are now well positioned to build on our market leadership position, technology investments and growing digital platform as we continue to execute our strategic plan.

"Our teams are off to a great start – we have been chosen to partner with the city of Paris to modernize and bring its street furniture to life across the city. We also recently expanded our successful CCO RADAR platform in the U.S. with the development of a suite of tools that helps brands connect with audiences using their proprietary data. In addition, the completion of our equity offering marks an important step toward improving our capital structure.

"We believe the fundamental strengths of our industry, combined with our global footprint and strategic investments in digitization, automation and data analytics, together with a stronger balance sheet provide us with a solid foundation for the future."

Key Financial Highlights

On May 1, 2019, the Company separated from iHeartMedia, Inc. ("iHeartMedia") in connection with iHeartMedia's emergence from bankruptcy. In connection with this separation, the Company received the "Clear Channel" and "Clear Channel Outdoor" trademarks and a net cash payment of $115.8 million which includes settlement of the Due from iHeartCommunications Note.

The Company's key financial highlights for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period of 2018, include:

Consolidated revenue decreased 2.0%. After adjusting for the impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, consolidated revenue increased 1.1%.

Americas revenue increased $27.2 million , or 9.1%.

, or 9.1%.

International revenue decreased $41.2 million , or 10.0%. After adjusting for a $21.6 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased $19.6 million , or 4.7%.

, or 10.0%. After adjusting for a impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased , or 4.7%. Operating income decreased $11 .5 million to $82 .5 million.

.5 million to .5 million. OIBDAN decreased 4.2%. Excluding the impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, OIBDAN decreased 2.8%.

On July 30, 2019 , the Company issued 100 million shares of common stock in a public offering which resulted in net proceeds of $333.5 million , net of underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The Company will use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem approximately $333.5 million aggregate principal amount of 9.25% Senior Subordinated Notes on August 22, 2019 .

, the Company issued 100 million shares of common stock in a public offering which resulted in net proceeds of , net of underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The Company will use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem approximately aggregate principal amount of 9.25% Senior Subordinated Notes on . On July 30, 2019 , we terminated the revolving loan agreement with iHeartCommunications, Inc. in connection with the closing of the equity offering. No amounts had been drawn under that facility.

Key Non-Financial Highlights

The Company's key second quarter non-financial highlights include:

Global:

Sponsoring the Outdoor Lions awards at Cannes Lions 2019 International Festival of Creativity, which recognizes outstanding creativity in the medium, for the tenth consecutive year. Additionally, Clear Channel Outdoor ("CCO") hosted informative sessions on the out-of-home ("OOH") industry at Le Jardin de Clear Channel, CCO's exclusively-owned hospitality space that served as a showroom of creative digital out-of-home ("DOOH") campaigns.

Joining Spotify to celebrate the Pride movement with a new interactive global campaign featuring a bold creative visual with a simple message, "Yes," and calling on those celebrating the movement to connect through a Spotify playlist specially curated for Pride. The campaign ran in 15 major cities in Europe and the U.S.

Americas:

Adding 26 new digital billboards in the United States . We had more than 1,600 digital displays, including more than 1,300 digital billboards, in our Americas business at June 30, 2019.

. We had more than 1,600 digital displays, including more than 1,300 digital billboards, in our Americas business at June 30, 2019. Building off of customer feedback, we branded three elements of our RADAR platform, a suite of tools that helps our clients optimize their planning and attribution in both the online and offline worlds. These three solutions have been under development for some time and are proprietary to CCO: RADARView ™ – Audience Planning, RADARProof ™ – Attribution, and RADARConnect ™ – Amplification.

– Audience Planning, RADARProof – Attribution, and RADARConnect – Amplification. Introducing, with much customer input, RADARSync, a powerful new tool that allows our customers to implement core elements of our RADAR data into their first and third-party data sets, allowing for OOH data to be incorporated seamlessly into multi-touch attribution models for the first time. This tool is currently in beta testing, but we expect this tool to be a core element of our RADAR platform.

Strengthening the airport business with three new contracts, including extending the contract with Philadelphia International Airport for an additional seven years, receiving a three-year contract extension from the Omaha Airport Authority's Eppley Airfield, and continuing our relationship with the Palm Beach International Airport with a new five-year contract.

International:

Adding 491 new digital displays in our International markets, for a total of more than 14,000 digital displays in our International business at June 30, 2019.

Winning the City of Paris five-year street furniture contract, which includes 1,630 pieces of street furniture across the French capital. These panels enable advertisers to reach 85% of the Greater Paris population weekly, and the bespoke design reflects the City's commitment to sustainability.

five-year street furniture contract, which includes 1,630 pieces of street furniture across the French capital. These panels enable advertisers to reach 85% of the population weekly, and the bespoke design reflects the City's commitment to sustainability. Collaborating with the principality of Monaco to upgrade its bus shelters and bring digital technologies and smart city solutions to the streets. These new shelters feature interactive digital touch screens; are equipped with a WiFi hotspot, 4G, and a smartphone charger; and provide advertisers with a new way to deliver their brand image.

to upgrade its bus shelters and bring digital technologies and smart city solutions to the streets. These new shelters feature interactive digital touch screens; are equipped with a WiFi hotspot, 4G, and a smartphone charger; and provide advertisers with a new way to deliver their brand image. Adding the Libourne district in the important Bourdeaux region and the cultural city of La Rochelle to Clear Channel France's national portfolio. The contracts include street furniture and bus shelters and will run until 2031 and 2034, respectively.

Extending our national street furniture network in the U.K., having successfully won three major tender bids to work with local authorities in Southampton , Solihull, and Haringey to deliver new street furniture to the areas.

, Solihull, and Haringey to deliver new street furniture to the areas. Receiving several creativity awards in Sweden for the dynamic DOOH campaign, "The Out-of-Home Project." The campaign has won numerous international awards for the creative and innovative use of DOOH and for delivering meaningful benefit to citizens.

GAAP Measures by Segment1

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

2019

2018



2019

2018

Revenue:





















Americas $ 327,142



$ 299,922



9.1 %

$ 599,864



$ 555,769



7.9 % International 370,873



412,058



(10.0) %

685,267



754,609



(9.2) % Consolidated Revenue $ 698,015



$ 711,980



(2.0) %

$ 1,285,131



$ 1,310,378



(1.9) %























Direct operating and SG&A expenses2: Americas $ 191,456



$ 178,137



7.5 %

$ 373,611



$ 351,960



6.2 % International 306,294



320,088



(4.3) %

594,932



634,962



(6.3) % Consolidated Direct operating and

SG&A expenses2 $ 497,750



$ 498,225



(0.1) %

$ 968,543



$ 986,922



(1.9) %























Operating income3:





















Americas $ 91,128



$ 78,662



15.8 %

$ 142,199



$ 116,182



22.4 % International 30,767



53,287



(42.3) %

21,942



42,399



(48.2) % Corporate (40,711)



(38,889)



(4.7) %

(70,324)



(75,315)



6.6 % Other operating income (expense), net 1,270



929







(2,252)



875





Consolidated Operating income $ 82,454



$ 93,989



(12.3) %

$ 91,565



$ 84,141



8.8 %













1 Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the 2019 presentation of financial information.



2 Direct operating and SG&A expenses as included throughout this earnings release refers to the sum of direct operating expenses

(excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization).



3 Americas and International operating income is calculated as revenue less: (a) direct operating and SG&A expenses and (b) depreciation

and amortization. Corporate is calculated as the sum of corporate expenses, including non-cash compensation expenses, and corporate depreciation

and amortization. Refer to the reconciliation of OIBDAN to operating income (loss) at the end of this press release for the depreciation and amortization amounts for each period.

Non-GAAP Measures by Segment1 (see preceding table for comparable GAAP measures)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change



2019

2018



2019

2018



Revenue excluding movements in foreign exchange2:

Americas $ 327,140



$ 299,922



9.1 %

$ 599,862



$ 555,769



7.9 %

International 392,517



412,058



(4.7) %

731,632



754,609



(3.0) %

Consolidated Revenue excluding

movements in foreign exchange2 $ 719,657



$ 711,980



1.1 %

$ 1,331,494



$ 1,310,378



1.6 %



























Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in foreign exchange2:

Americas $ 191,454



$ 178,137



7.5 %

$ 373,611



$ 351,960



6.2 %

International 324,597



320,088



1.4 %

636,059



634,962



0.2 %

Consolidated Direct operating and

SG&A expenses excluding

movements in foreign exchange2 $ 516,051



$ 498,225



3.6 %

$ 1,009,670



$ 986,922



2.3 %



























OIBDAN3:























Americas $ 135,686



$ 121,785



11.4 %

$ 226,253



$ 203,809



11.0 %

International 64,579



91,970



(29.8) %

90,335



119,647



(24.5) %

Corporate (30,346)



(36,409)



16.7 %

(57,126)



(69,738)



18.1 %

Consolidated OIBDAN3 $ 169,919



$ 177,346



(4.2) %

$ 259,462



$ 253,718



2.3 %



























OIBDAN excluding movements in foreign exchange2:

Americas $ 135,686



$ 121,785



11.4 %

$ 226,251



$ 203,809



11.0 %

International 67,920



91,970



(26.1) %

95,573



119,647



(20.1) %

Corporate (31,159)



(36,409)



14.4 %

(58,647)



(69,738)



15.9 %

Consolidated OIBDAN excluding

movements in foreign exchange2 $ 172,447



$ 177,346



(2.8) %

$ 263,177



$ 253,718



3.7 %









1 Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the 2019 presentation of financial information. See the end of this press release for reconciliations of (i) revenue excluding effects

of foreign exchange rates to revenue, by segment and consolidated; (ii) direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding effects of foreign exchange rates to direct operating and SG&A expenses, by

segment and consolidated; (iii) corporate expenses excluding non-cash compensation expenses and effects of foreign exchange rates to corporate expenses; and (iv) OIBDAN excluding effects of foreign

exchange rates and OIBDAN to operating income (loss), by segment and consolidated.



2 Revenue excluding effects of foreign exchange rates, direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding effects of foreign exchange rates, and OIBDAN excluding effects of foreign exchange rates are calculated by

converting the current period's amounts in local currency to U.S. dollars using average foreign exchange rates for the comparable prior period.



3 See the definition of OIBDAN under the Supplemental Disclosure section in this release.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Consolidated

Consolidated revenue decreased $14.0 million, or 2.0%, during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. After adjusting for a $21.6 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, consolidated revenue increased $7.6 million, or 1.1%.

Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses decreased $0.5 million, or 0.1%, during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. After adjusting for an $18.3 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses increased $17.8 million, or 3.6%.

Consolidated operating income decreased $11.5 million to $82.5 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, and the Company's OIBDAN decreased 4.2% to $169.9 million over the same period. After adjusting for movements in foreign exchange rates, the Company's OIBDAN decreased 2.8%.

Americas

Americas revenue increased $27.2 million, or 9.1%, during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. The largest driver was an increase in digital revenue from billboards and street furniture primarily due to higher rates and the deployment of new digital displays. Increases in revenue from airport displays, print billboards and wallscapes also contributed to the overall growth in revenue. Total digital revenue was $105.9 million and $88.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Digital revenue from billboards and street furniture was $80.9 million and $69.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Revenue generated from national sales comprised 41% and 39% of total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Americas direct operating and SG&A expenses increased $13.3 million, or 7.5%, during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, primarily due to higher variable site lease expenses related to higher revenue and higher employee compensation expense, including variable incentive compensation.

Americas operating income increased 15.8% to $91.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, and Americas OIBDAN increased $13.9 million, or 11.4%, over the same period.

International

International revenue decreased $41.2 million, or 10.0%, during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. After adjusting for a $21.6 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, International revenue decreased $19.6 million, or 4.7%, primarily due to an $18.1 million decrease in China revenues due to weakening economic conditions. Clear Media Limited, our Chinese subsidiary, remains cautious about the operating environment in 2019 as uncertainty continues in China's overall economy. The non-renewal of contracts in certain countries, including Italy and Spain, also contributed to the decrease in revenue. These decreases were partially offset by increases in revenue from digital display expansion in the United Kingdom and new contracts in Finland. Total digital revenue was $90.1 million and $86.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Excluding the $5.0 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, total digital revenue increased $8.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

International direct operating and SG&A expenses decreased $13.8 million, or 4.3%, during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. After adjusting for an $18.3 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, direct operating and SG&A expenses increased $4.5 million, or 1.4%. The increase was primarily due to increased professional fees related to the investigation in China and higher site lease expenses in countries experiencing revenue growth, partially offset by lower site lease expenses in Italy and Spain due to the non-renewal of contracts.

International operating income decreased $22.5 million to $30.8 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, and International OIBDAN decreased $27.4 million, or 29.8%, over the same period. After adjusting for a $3.3 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, International OIBDAN decreased $24.1 million, or 26.1%.

Clear Channel International B.V. ("CCIBV")

CCIBV revenue decreased $20.5 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, to $290.4 million. After adjusting for a $16.8 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates, CCIBV revenue decreased $3.7 million.

CCIBV operating income was $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to an operating income of $17.5 million in the same period in 2018.

Liquidity and Financial Position

As of June 30, 2019, we had $372.5 million of cash on our balance sheet, including $146.1 million of cash held outside the U.S. by our subsidiaries. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $55.1 million, cash used for investing activities was $76.7 million, cash provided by financing activities was $208.3 million, and there was a $0.2 million increase that resulted from the impact from movements in foreign exchange rates on cash. The net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from December 31, 2018 was $186.9 million. Capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $79.3 million compared to $61.3 million for the same period in 2018.

On May 1, 2019, the date of the Company's separation from iHeartMedia, iHeartMedia paid the Company a total net payment of approximately $107.0 million, reflecting the settlement of the amount due under the promissory note owed by iHeartCommunications, Inc. ("iHeartCommunications"), offset by the repayment of the post-petition intercompany balance owed by the Company to iHeartCommunications and a set-off value of intellectual property transferred to the Company by iHeartMedia. In May 2019, iHeartCommunications paid an additional $8.8 million to the Company in respect to intercompany amounts incurred through the separation date.

On May 1, 2019, the Company issued 45,000 shares of its Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, to an investor, with such preferred stock having an aggregate initial liquidation preference of $45.0 million for a cash purchase price of $45.0 million, before fees and expenses.

On July 30, 2019, the Company issued 100 million shares of common stock in a public offering which resulted in net proceeds of $333.5 million, net of underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company will use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem approximately $333.5 million aggregate principal amount of 9.25% Senior Subordinated Notes (the "CCWH Senior Subordinated Notes") on August 22, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, our total debt was $5,296.4 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we spent $161.2 million of cash on interest on our debt. After giving effect to the partial redemption of 9.25% Senior Subordinated Notes using the net proceeds of the public offering of common stock, we anticipate having approximately $161.0 million of cash interest payment obligations in the second half of 2019 and $385.8 million in 2020. Our consolidated leverage ratio was 8.8:1 as of June 30, 2019 and would have been 8.2:1 as of June 30, 2019, after giving the effect to the partial redemption of $333.5 million aggregate principal amount of the CCWH Senior Subordinated Notes. Consolidated leverage ratio is defined as total debt (as defined by the indenture governing the CCWH Senior Subordinated Notes) divided by EBITDA (as defined by the indenture governing the CCWH Senior Subordinated Notes). After giving effect to the redemption of $333.5 million of CCWH Senior Subordinated Notes, total debt (as defined by the indenture governing the CCWH Senior Subordinated Notes) as of June 30, 2019 would have been $5,009.2 million, which is $5,339.0 million principal amount of debt, plus $3.7 million of deferred purchase price consideration, less $333.5 million of CCWH Senior Subordinated Notes subject to the partial redemption. A reconciliation of EBITDA (as defined by the indenture governing the CCWH Senior Subordinated Notes) to net cash provided by operating activities for the four quarters ended June 30, 2019 is set forth under "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Additionally, CCO has a receivables-based credit facility, maturing in 2023, that provides for revolving credit commitments of up to $125.0 million. As of June 30, 2019, the facility had $80.7 million of letters of credit outstanding, resulting in $44.3 million of excess availability. Certain additional restrictions, including a springing financial covenant, take effect at decreased levels of excess availability.

TABLE 1 - Financial Highlights of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

The comparison of our historical results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 to the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 is as follows:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 698,015



$ 711,980



$ 1,285,131



$ 1,310,378

Operating expenses:













Direct operating expenses (excludes

depreciation and amortization) 363,029



372,936



710,856



734,225

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(excludes depreciation and amortization) 134,721



125,289



257,687



252,697

Corporate expenses (excludes depreciation

and amortization) 38,907



37,928



67,521



73,363

Depreciation and amortization 80,174



82,767



155,250



166,827

Other operating income (expense), net 1,270



929



(2,252)



875

Operating income 82,454



93,989



91,565



84,141

Interest expense, net 107,971



96,777



222,834



194,041

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



(5,474)



—

Loss on Due from iHeartCommunications (5,778)



—



(5,778)



—

Other expense, net (9,203)



(35,402)



(9,768)



(15,761)

Loss before income taxes (40,498)



(38,190)



(152,289)



(125,661)

Income tax benefit (expense) 29,093



(4,753)



(28,670)



(50,120)

Consolidated net loss (11,405)



(42,943)



(180,959)



(175,781)

Less: Amount attributable to noncontrolling

interest (466)



7,440



(5,853)



3,024

Net loss attributable to the Company $ (10,939)



$ (50,383)



$ (175,106)



$ (178,805)



For the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, foreign exchange rate movements decreased the Company's revenue, direct operating expenses, and SG&A expenses by $21.6 million, $13.6 million, and $4.7 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, foreign exchange rate movements decreased the Company's revenue, direct operating expenses, and SG&A expenses by $46.4 million, $30.8 million, and $10.3 million, respectively.

TABLE 2 - Selected Balance Sheet Information

Selected balance sheet information for June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 is as follows:

(In millions) June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 372.5



$ 182.5

Total current assets 1,128.7



1,015.8

Net property, plant and equipment 1,216.7



1,288.9

Total assets 6,428.0



4,522.0

Current liabilities (excluding current portion of long-term debt) 1,118.9



729.6

Long-term debt (including current portion of long-term debt) and mandatorily

reedemable preferred stock 5,341.2



5,277.3

Stockholders' deficit (2,214.9)



(2,101.7)



TABLE 3 - Total Debt

At June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings had a total net debt of:

(In millions) June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Clear Channel Worldwide Senior Notes:





6.5% Series A Senior Notes Due 2022 $ 735.8



$ 735.8

6.5% Series B Senior Notes Due 2022 1,989.2



1,989.2

Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Senior Subordinated Notes:





7.625% Series A Senior Subordinated Notes Due 2020 —



275.0

7.625% Series B Senior Subordinated Notes Due 2020 —



1,925.0

9.25% Senior Subordinated Notes Due 2024 2,235.0



—

Clear Channel International B.V. Senior Notes due 2020 375.0



375.0

Other debt 4.0



3.9

Original issue discount (1.0)



(0.7)

Long-term debt fees (41.6)



(25.9)

Total debt 5,296.4



5,277.3

Cash 372.5



182.5

Net Debt $ 4,923.9



$ 5,094.8



The current portion of long-term debt was $0.3 million and $0.2 million as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

A significant portion of the Company's advertising operations is conducted in foreign markets, principally Europe (including the U.K.) and China, and management reviews the results from its foreign operations on a constant dollar basis. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures of revenue excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates (including International digital revenue excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates), direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates, and OIBDAN (as defined below) excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates because management believes that viewing certain financial results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates facilitates period-to-period comparisons of business performance and provides useful information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effects of foreign exchange rates, are calculated by converting the current period's amounts in local currency to U.S. dollars using average foreign exchange rates for the comparable prior period. The Company also presents corporate expenses excluding the effects of non-cash compensation expenses because OIBDAN excludes non-cash compensation expenses. Since these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as an indicator of operating performance.

The Company uses OIBDAN, among other measures, to evaluate the Company's operating performance. The Company defines OIBDAN as consolidated operating income adjusted to exclude non-cash compensation expenses included within corporate expenses, as well as the following line items presented in its statement of operations: depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, and other operating income (expense), net. OIBDAN is among the primary measures used by management for the planning and forecasting of future periods, as well as for measuring performance for compensation of executives and other members of management. We believe this measure is an important indicator of the Company's operational strength and performance of its business because it provides a link between operational performance and operating income. It is also a primary measure used by management in evaluating companies as potential acquisition targets. The Company believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by the Company's management. The Company believes it helps improve investors' ability to understand the Company's operating performance and makes it easier to compare the Company's results with other companies that have different capital structures or tax rates. In addition, the Company believes this measure is also among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and peers in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry. Since OIBDAN is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, operating income as an indicator of operating performance and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. OIBDAN is not necessarily a measure of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. As it excludes certain financial information compared with operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the types of events and transactions which are excluded.

As required by the SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations below to the most directly comparable amounts reported under GAAP, including (i) revenue excluding effects of foreign exchange rates to revenue, by segment and consolidated; (ii) direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding effects of foreign exchange rates to direct operating and SG&A expenses, by segment and consolidated; (iii) corporate expenses excluding non-cash compensation expenses and effects of foreign exchange rates to corporate expenses; and (iv) OIBDAN excluding effects of foreign exchange rates and OIBDAN to operating income (loss), by segment and consolidated.

Reconciliation of Revenue excluding effects of foreign exchange rates to Revenue1

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

2019

2018



2019

2018

Consolidated Revenue $ 698,015



$ 711,980



(2.0) %

$ 1,285,131



1,310,378



(1.9) % Excluding: Effects of foreign exchange 21,642



—







46,363



—





Consolidated Revenue excluding effects

of foreign exchange $ 719,657



$ 711,980



1.1 %

$ 1,331,494



$ 1,310,378



1.6 %























Americas Revenue $ 327,142



$ 299,922



9.1 %

$ 599,864



$ 555,769



7.9 % Excluding: Effects of foreign exchange (2)



—







(2)



—





Americas Revenue excluding effects of

foreign exchange $ 327,140



$ 299,922



9.1 %

$ 599,862



$ 555,769



7.9 %























International Revenue $ 370,873



$ 412,058



(10.0) %

$ 685,267



$ 754,609



(9.2) % Excluding: Effects of foreign exchange 21,644



—







46,365



—





International Revenue excluding effects

of foreign exchange $ 392,517



$ 412,058



(4.7) %

$ 731,632



$ 754,609



(3.0) %























International Digital Revenue $ 90,071



$ 86,381



4.3 %

$ 162,513



$ 157,993



2.9 % Excluding: Effects of foreign exchange 4,965



—







10,724



—





International Digital Revenue excluding

effects of foreign exchange $ 95,036



$ 86,381



10.0 %

$ 173,237



$ 157,993



9.6 %

1 Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the 2019 presentation of financial information.

Reconciliation of Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding effects of foreign exchange rates to Direct operating and SG&A expenses1

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

2019

2018



2019

2018

Consolidated Direct operating and SG&A expenses $ 497,750



$ 498,225



(0.1) %

$ 968,543



$ 986,922



(1.9) % Excluding: Effects of foreign exchange 18,301



—







41,127



—





Consolidated Direct operating and

SG&A expenses excluding effects

of foreign exchange $ 516,051



$ 498,225



3.6 %

$ 1,009,670



$ 986,922



2.3 %























Americas Direct operating and SG&A expenses $ 191,456



$ 178,137



7.5 %

$ 373,611



$ 351,960



6.2 % Excluding: Effects of foreign exchange (2)



—







—



—





Americas Direct operating and SG&A

expenses excluding effects

of foreign exchange $ 191,454



$ 178,137



7.5 %

$ 373,611



$ 351,960



6.2 %























International Direct operating and SG&A expenses $ 306,294



$ 320,088



(4.3) %

$ 594,932



$ 634,962



(6.3) % Excluding: Effects of foreign exchange 18,303



—







41,127



—





International Direct operating and SG&A

expenses excluding effects

of foreign exchange $ 324,597



$ 320,088



1.4 %

$ 636,059



$ 634,962



0.2 %

1 Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the 2019 presentation of financial information.

Reconciliation of Corporate expenses excluding non-cash compensation expenses and effects of foreign exchange rates to Corporate expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

2019

2018



2019

2018

Corporate expenses $ 38,907



$ 37,928



2.6 %

$ 67,521



$ 73,363



(8.0) % Excluding: Non-cash compensation expense (8,561)



(1,519)







(10,395)



(3,625)





Corporate expenses excluding non-cash

compensation expense $ 30,346



$ 36,409



(16.7) %

$ 57,126



$ 69,738



(18.1) % Excluding: Effects of foreign exchange $ 813



$ —







$ 1,521



$ —





Corporate expenses excluding non-cash

compensation expense and effects of

foreign exchange $ 31,159



$ 36,409



(14.4) %

$ 58,647



$ 69,738



(15.9) %

Reconciliation of OIBDAN excluding effects of foreign exchange rates and OIBDAN for each segment to Consolidated and Segment Operating income (loss)

(In thousands) OIBDAN

excluding

effects of

foreign

exchange

Foreign

exchange

effects

OIBDAN (subtotal)

Non-cash compensation expenses

Depreciation and amortization

Other operating (income) expense, net

Operating income (loss) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Americas $ 135,686



$ —



$ 135,686



$ —



$ 44,558



$ —



$ 91,128

International 67,920



(3,341)



64,579



—



33,812



—



30,767

Corporate (31,159)



813



(30,346)



8,561



1,804



—



(40,711)

Other operating income, net —



—



—



—



—



(1,270)



1,270

Consolidated $ 172,447



$ (2,528)



$ 169,919



$ 8,561



$ 80,174



$ (1,270)



$ 82,454

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Americas $ 121,785



$ —



$ 121,785



$ —



$ 43,123



$ —



$ 78,662

International 91,970



—



91,970



—



38,683



—



53,287

Corporate (36,409)



—



(36,409)



1,519



961



—



(38,889)

Other operating income, net —



—



—



—



—



(929)



929

Consolidated $ 177,346



$ —



$ 177,346



$ 1,519



$ 82,767



$ (929)



$ 93,989

