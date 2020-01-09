Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Sets Date For 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Teleconference

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), will release 2019 fourth quarter and full year results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27, 2020 by 7:00am and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is 877-665-6356 (U.S. callers) and 270-215-9897 (International callers) and the access code for both is 3791361. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the events section of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, website (www.investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the financial section of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. website after 7:00am Eastern Time.

Approximately, two hours after the live conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available for a period of thirty days on the recent events section of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. website.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 15,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 1,600 digital displays, including more than 1,300 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S and Caribbean business division – CCO employs 6,300 people globally. More information is available at www.investor.clearchannel.com, www.clearchannelinternational.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://clearchanneloutdoor.com

