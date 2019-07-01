Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Sets Date For 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), will release 2019 second quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2019 by 7:00am and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is 1-877-665-6356 (U.S. callers) and 1-270-215-9897 (International callers) and the access code for both is 4756729. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the events section of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. website (www.investor.clearchannel.com).

After the live conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available for a period of thirty days on the events section of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. website (www.investor.clearchannel.com).

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of 450,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes over 13,500 digital displays in its international markets and more than 1,200 digital billboards across 28 markets in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S and Caribbean business division – CCO employs 5,800 people globally. More information is available at www.investor.clearchannel.com , www.clearchannelinternational.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com

