NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) today introduced Clear Channel Impact™, a new marketing solution that enables brands to turn their existing advertising investments into meaningful, measurable support for communities nationwide.

At a time when consumers increasingly expect brands to demonstrate purpose and not just promote products, Clear Channel Impact™ redefines what Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising can deliver.

Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces “Clear Channel Impact,” Transforming Advertising into Measurable Community Action

The offering empowers advertisers to integrate nonprofit partnerships, community engagement and real-world impact directly into their media campaigns while aligning media investment with both business and community objectives.

Rather than functioning as a traditional sponsorship model, Clear Channel Impact™ provides brands with a scalable way to align media investment with community and social impact initiatives, helping amplify their select causes while strengthening consumer connection and brand relevance. Through Clear Channel Impact™, CCO invests a portion of a brand's media toward their cause of choice while still running their full-scale OOH campaign. This community building initiative comes with the option to execute a corporate social responsibility investment through non-profit project funding, promotion or content creation.

"Brands are under more pressure than ever to show up authentically in the communities they serve," said Dan Levi, Chief Marketing Officer at Clear Channel Outdoor. "Clear Channel Impact™ gives marketers a way to do that at scale by transforming media investment into something that not only reaches audiences but also makes a tangible and positive difference in their lives. It's an even more meaningful way to think about the role of advertising in our communities."

Built in collaboration with GoodBrand Impact, the solution simplifies what has historically been a complex and resource-intensive process by connecting brands with vetted nonprofit organizations, aligning campaigns to causes, and amplifying those efforts through Clear Channel's national media footprint and creative capabilities.

"Many brands support important causes, but struggle to communicate their impact in a way that is both authentic and efficient," said Seth Zimmerman, CEO, GoodBrand Impact. "Our model helps unlock additional funding and storytelling opportunities for communities by connecting brand media dollars with cause-related initiatives that can create measurable local impact, while also giving brands a credible and scalable way to share those stories."

Clear Channel Impact™ builds on the company's longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Clear Channel Outdoor has been recognized with the Ad Council's Crystal Bell Award and the National League of Cities' "Service to Cities" Award. The company has a deep history of supporting organizations that advance public health, safety, education and environmental initiatives via organizations such as the FBI, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, No Kid Hungry, USO, NHTSA and Project Yellow Light, Swim Across America, the National Summer Learning Association and the Afterschool Alliance.

Now, that legacy is being extended to brands, creating new opportunities to align business goals with the causes and community priorities that matter most to their audiences.

Through Clear Channel Impact™, brands can leverage existing media investments to help generate funding for the nonprofit organizations of their choice creating measurable community impact alongside their advertising campaigns while also accessing integrated storytelling and amplification capabilities, including:

Strategic development of cause-driven marketing campaigns

Connections to national and local nonprofit partners

Storytelling and branded content creation

OOH media amplification across a national footprint

Community-based activations and engagement opportunities

Measurement frameworks to track both marketing performance and social impact

"Clear Channel has been an invaluable partner in helping us raise awareness about the power of mentorship," said Adam Vasallo, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Expanding this capability to more brands through Clear Channel Impact™ creates a powerful new way to bring attention and resources to the movements that strengthen communities."

Early interest from advertisers and nonprofit organizations is strong, with campaigns expected to launch in multiple markets later this year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using the medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor