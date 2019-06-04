Clear Creek Distillery Launches New Vodka

HOOD RIVER, Ore., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Creek Distillery, one of the oldest craft distilleries in the United States, is proud to unveil the first addition to its portfolio in nearly a decade – Clear Creek Vodka.

Clear Creek Vodka is 100 percent fruit-based – fermented and distilled from apples grown in the Pacific Northwest – and cut to 80 proof with glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood, Oregon's highest peak.

Clear Creek Vodka is distilled from Pacific Northwest Apples

Clear Creek Distillery was founded in 1985 with a vision to use the bountiful fruits of the Pacific Northwest to create fruit-based spirits that rivaled the best of their European counterparts. In 2014, Clear Creek Distillery was acquired by Hood River Distillers, the largest and oldest importer and distiller of spirits in the Northwest. The union was exactly in line with Hood River Distillers' long-term plan to return to its roots of distilling fruit-based spirits. In 2017, Clear Creek moved its operations to a brand-new distillery closer to the fruit sources in Hood River, Oregon.

"The addition of Clear Creek Vodka to our portfolio falls in line with our philosophy of supporting local agriculture and approaching the distilling landscape as evolution and not revolution," said Jeanine Racht, Development & Marketing Manager, Clear Creek Distillery.

"Consumers are increasingly concerned about where their drinks come from and not just their food," Racht added. "We use 14 different varietals of non-GMO apples grown in Hood River and Yakima Valley orchards to create a vodka with a sense of place. Nearly 35 years after Clear Creek Distillery first opened its doors, we've made our first vodka; one worthy of the Clear Creek name."

Clear Creek Vodka offers the perfect combination of minerality and brightness accented with mild notes of crushed apple blossom – but gets those notes naturally and only from apples.

Initially available in Oregon, Clear Creek Vodka (SRP $29.95 750ml) will expand to other markets during the summer. A 50ml size will be available later in 2019.

