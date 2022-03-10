Clear Current Capital Drives Impact in the Food System with Sundial and UMARO Foods

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based VC firm Clear Current Capital's Fund ll invests in female-led Sundial and UMARO Foods, continuing its mission to fund early-stage, alt-protein companies that generate strong returns and impact.

Sundial Foods, founded by Jessica Schwabach and Siwen Deng, uses proprietary protein structuring tech to make plant-based meats without heavy processing or synthetic ingredients. Its first product is whole-cut, plant-based chicken wings that mimic the taste and texture of traditional wings.

Beth Zotter and Amanda Stiles founded UMARO Foods which develops plant-based protein from ocean-farmed seaweed. Plant-based bacon will be its first product to launch.

"Our investments in both Sundial and UMARO were driven by the strength of these founders and their focus on filling white space opportunities in the market. Sundial addresses major gaps in plant-based by offering whole-cut, structured products alongside a strong nutritional profile, while UMARO leverages defensible seaweed processing technology to bring novel plant-based red meat alternatives to consumers. Their potential for impact is massive, and these are the right teams to get the job done," says Principal Steve Molino.

Currently, female founders lead 47% of CCC's current portfolio and the percentage jumps to 67% when including women in management positions.

In CCC's latest article, Principal Kim Flores says, "One of the reasons I felt strongly about joining CCC, beyond the opportunity to drive large-scale impact through sustainable food, was I recognized early how the firm values women in alt-protein."

Managing Member Curt Albright asserts, "Clear Current Capital is forward thinking in our approach to investing for impact. We are grateful to have backed so many strong mission-driven founders who are using their unique talents and expertise in bringing delicious solutions to market, since 2018. We are all living through this climate crisis. Strength through inclusion is part of our ethos to scale and work to create a more sustainable food system with our Fund II."

The firm is currently targeting $50M for its Fund II to further its strategy and impact.

Clear Current Capital is a targeted impact VC firm whose mission is to reinvent food through sustainable alternative protein investments in early-stage companies such as plant-based foods, cultivated meat, biomass and precision fermentation and enabling technology across those categories.

