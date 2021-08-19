Clear Current Capital Partners With The Good Food Institute For The 2021 Good Food Conference

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Current Capital, a leading impact investment firm focused on early-stage alternative protein startups, is excited to announce its support and participation in the upcoming 2021 Good Food Conference , led and organized by The Good Food Institute . This conference will take place from September 22nd through the 24th, and will bring together scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, policy makers, and corporate leaders from around the world with the intent to accelerate change, eliminate obstacles, and scale solutions for mainstreaming alternative proteins across the global food system.

Clear Current Capital has been a long-standing supporter of The Good Food Institute and recognizes the importance of collaboration with strategic partners. Clear Current Capital acknowledges The Good Food Conference as one of the world's most in-depth and valuable cross-sector gatherings available to participants today. The conference will be laser focused on the power and potential of bringing alternative proteins as a key solution for many of the most egregious issues facing our planet and inhabitants today. "Incredible progress has already been made in the alternative protein space as food innovations have rapidly been developed to meet changing consumer demands. We are still in the early stages of reinventing the food system for the better," says Curt Albright, Managing Member. "Events like the GFI Good Food Conference are perfect opportunities for industry leaders to discuss the current state of alternative proteins and understand how to best bring solutions to markets quickly and efficiently."

Clear Current Capital focuses on progressing the alternative protein space through its impact investment strategy supporting early-stage plant-based, cultivated meat, and fermented food companies offering alternatives to animal-based products. To date, the strategy has proven effective at offering investors top quartile venture capital returns that are 100% mission-aligned through its fully-deployed Fund I. Going forward, Clear Current Capital continues to deploy early-stage capital and support to effective impact companies in this space, through its Fund II , which held a first close earlier this year. The firm has begun to raise capital from investors interested in both market-leading impact/ESG/sustainability issues, and for financial returns.

About Clear Current Capital

Clear Current Capital is a targeted impact venture capital fund investing in early-stage alternative protein companies. Our mission is to create a humane, sustainable, and healthy food system by investing in early-stage innovative alt-protein companies.

For further information about CCC, please visit www.clearcurrentcapital.com .

Media Contact

Curt Albright

[email protected]



704.363.9140

SOURCE Clear Current Capital

Related Links

https://clearcurrentcapital.com

