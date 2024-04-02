Clear Cut Hero Eclipse Is The Official Hydration Drink Of The 2024 Solar Eclipse

Clear Cut Hero's Eclipse flavor will hydrate enthusiasts during the highly anticipated solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Cut Hero, the first-of-its-kind hydration drink, announced, to public fanfare, that its Eclipse flavor is the official hydration drink of the 2024 solar eclipse. Clear Cut Hero's Eclipse stands out as the perfect companion to keep enthusiasts refreshed and hydrated throughout this awe-inspiring event.

On April 8th, 2024, a total solar eclipse, known as the 'Great North American Eclipse,' will trace a narrow path of totality across 13 U.S. states. As the country comes together to witness the celestial spectacle, they will also experience the transformative power of Clear Cut Hero Eclipse. The invigorating mix of lemon and lime not only refreshes but hydrates profoundly, casting a shadow over any trace of thirst.

Joseph Nickell, CEO of Clear Cut Brands, parent of Clear Cut Hero, commented that 'Clear Cut Hero Eclipse is honored to contribute to the experience of this extraordinary celestial occurrence.

Official sources note that along with eye safety and sunscreen, hydration is key to solar eclipse viewing safety. Clear Cut Hero Eclipse is a great addition to any 2024 Solar Eclipse viewing party. It's packed with electrolytes and contains just the right amount of carbs, sodium, and potassium. It also comes in 6 other flavors, with only 5 grams of cane sugar, a mere 25 calories, and doesn't contain high fructose corn sugar, aspartame, sucralose, or red dyes. Just grab the packaging that says 'Eclipse' right on the front.

Ryan McMillen, President of the Solar Eclipse Photography Club, commented 'Clear Cut Hero is the perfect source of hydration for those of us enduring the rigors of solar eclipse photography. We all want to be a hero and get that perfect shot, but It's not easy when the totality only lasts 4 minutes and 26 seconds.

