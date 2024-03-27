Clear Cut Hero Lands QuikTrip Convenience Stores

Clear Cut Hero, LLC Debuts Healthy Hydration drink at QuikTrip Convenience Stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant expansion move, the team at Clear Cut Hero is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Clear Cut Hero at QuikTrip, the convenience store chain that operates in the Midwest, Southern and Western United States.

Making it's debut in January with the support of a strong list of collegiate athletes and NFL prospects as influencers, the brand picked up national traction when landing a partnership with over 25 NFL Combine athletes last month.

Company Leadership commented that 'we're excited to continue the brand's momentum into the summer when with an aggressive roll out of Clear Cut Hero, affectionately referred to as 'HeroAid', at QuikTrip and supported by our stellar distribution network.'

Clear Cut Hero, or 'HeroAid,' is a healthy hydration beverage that has great taste and balanced electrolytes without artificial ingredients or excessive sugar. It's packed with 670 mg of electrolytes including sea salt, potassium, and magnesium. Boasting merely 25 calories and just 5 grams of natural cane sugar, the brand stacks at 80% less than the leading sports drink. The Clear Cut Brands team ensured this summer blockbuster would focus on the more minimalistic trends being adopted by younger consumers and 'label readers,' defining their interpretation of clean hydration beverage as zero high fructose corn syrup, zero sucralose, and zero dyes. It comes in 6 great flavors including Cosmic Blue Razz. Nova Orange, Eclipse Lemon Lime, Nexus Peach Mango, Dragon Fruit, and Apex Fruit Punch.

About Clear Cut Hero

Clear Cut Hero LLC, is based in Louisville, Kentucky and is a steadfast advocate for local efforts. The company aims to bring heightened awareness to hometown heroes across the nation. We believe that every individual, regardless of their background, has the potential to become a hometown hero. By providing hydration and essential electrolytes, Clear Cut Hero fuels athletes, first responders and active lifestyles to inspire the future generations. With each sip, Clear Cut Hero celebrates the remarkable journey of those without masks as they grow into the hometown heroes, we all look up to.

