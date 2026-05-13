CLEAR Expands to Northwest Arkansas National Airport

New launch brings CLEAR+ Lanes, automated eGates, and CLEAR Concierge to XNA for faster, more predictable travel

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. and NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, has launched at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), bringing a faster, more seamless travel experience to a region on the rise. With CLEAR+ Lanes, automated eGates, and CLEAR Concierge, the launch helps XNA keep pace with growing demand while making travel more predictable from home to gate.

As part of the launch, CLEAR is bringing its biometric eGates to XNA, allowing CLEAR+ Members to verify their identity in under five seconds and proceed directly to physical screening. CLEAR is on track for a network-wide eGate rollout in 2026.

CLEAR Concierge, which is also launching at XNA, is a premium curb-to-gate service that provides travelers with a personal escort from arrival through security and directly to their gate. Designed for families, executives, and frequent flyers alike, CLEAR Concierge transforms stressful travel days into seamless, fully guided experiences.

"As one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, travelers deserve an experience that moves at their pace," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "At XNA, we're building the home-to-gate journey with CLEAR+ Lanes, automated biometric eGates, our beloved Ambassadors, and CLEAR Concierge — to give Members a seamless, stress-free travel day they can enjoy."

CLEAR's expansion at XNA supports the region's growth and job creation, and is expected to generate positive economic impact for XNA annually.

"Bringing CLEAR to XNA is another step in making the passenger experience more convenient for the growing number of people choosing to fly from Northwest Arkansas," said Aaron Burkes, CEO of XNA. "As our region continues to grow, we remain focused on adding services that help travelers move through the airport with ease and confidence."

CLEAR's investment in new technology and product innovation reinforces the company's commitment to improving security and the traveler experience, and today's launch builds on CLEAR's continued national growth. CLEAR now serves more than 8.2 million Active CLEAR+ Members at 61 airports, and more than 41 million Total CLEAR Members across its secure identity platform.

About CLEAR

The mission of CLEAR, the secure identity company, is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 41 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA)

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) serves as the gateway to one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. As Arkansas' busiest commercial airport, XNA provides convenient air service for residents, businesses, and visitors across Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding region. With nonstop flights to 27 direct destinations across the United States, XNA supports the region's continued growth by connecting travelers to the people, places, and opportunities that matter most.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding job creation, anticipated economic impacts, and plans to expand eGates. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including actual staffing needs, production schedules and regulatory approvals and those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact

CLEAR

[email protected]

XNA

Olivia Tyler

(479) 445-0995

[email protected]

SOURCE CLEAR