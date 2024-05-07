Clear Eyesight Takes Huge Leap Forward with New Odyssey "Permanent Vision Correction Lens"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the past year, noted ophthalmologists Drs. Kerry Assil and Avneet Sodhi Gaur of Assil Gaur Eye Institute of Los Angeles implanted hundreds of Odyssey intraocular lenses (IOL) for those who want optimized vision but need cataract surgery or are not good candidates for LASIK surgery.

Because of their breadth of surgical experience (having performed more than 80,000 eye surgeries), AGEI was selected by manufacturer Johnson & Johnson to be the exclusive ophthalmologists to implant the Odyssey lens for the past year.

Drs. Kerry Assil and Avneet Gaur Odyssey IOL by Johnson & Johnson

The Assil Gaur Eye Institute (AGEI) is well known for performing their state-of-the-art EagleVision LASIK®️ surgery on basketball superstars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Paul George, Chris Paul, and many more.

What makes the Odyssey IOL so groundbreaking?

Before the Odyssey multifocal lens, doctors often corrected vision issues (called refractive errors) by implanting one eye with a near-sighted corrective lens and the other with a far-sighted corrective lens.

But with the new Odyssey lens, patients can achieve near-LASIK quality vision with an intraocular lens (IOL) for the first time.

"We are proud of our ongoing contributions to vision by pioneering an advance in eye care," said Dr. Assil, adding that the Odyssey lens allows patients achieve spectacle independence. "This state-of-the-art lens achieves fantastic vision across multiple focal points, like a healthy natural lens in the eye is capable of. Thus, making the Odyssey a great option for those who are not good candidates for LASIK laser eye surgery."

Because of its unique characteristics, the Odyssey lens has become indispensable to the Assil Gaur Eye Institute's Premium Cataract surgery and Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE) programs.

Patients discuss their experience with the Odyssey lens

Why thousands of patients trust Assil Gaur Eye Institute with their eyes

With over 50 years of combined experience assisting patients with eye health, Drs. Assil and Gaur are among the most experienced eye surgeons in the United States, having performed over 80,000 eye surgeries.

AGEI is nationally recognized for its pioneering advances in ophthalmology, compassionate, patient-centric care, and a dedication to supporting its patients and the community's health and well-being.

